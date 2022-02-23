FROM ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ TO LETTER OF DEMAND – ‘LIAR LIAR PANTS ON FIRE’ ZAHID NOW GOES AFTER MAHATHIR WITH DEMAND LETTER – AFTER BEING ‘EXPOSED’ BY ANOTHER EX-PM MUHYIDDIN

AHMAD Zahid Hamidi will send a letter of demand to Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the latter’s claim that the former tried to stop an investigation into his corruption case.

“Dr Mahathir invited me and other party presidents to support him in forming a unity government,” he said in a statement.

“How could I have asked for charges against me to be dropped in front of so many people?

“I never asked him to do so. I could have lobbied to have the charges dropped even before he became the seventh prime minister, as I was the deputy prime minister at the time.

“I have instructed my lawyer to issue a letter of demand to him to apologise for his lies.”

The 96-year-old politician earlier today said Zahid tried to stop investigations into his case before the former became prime minister.

“Zahid did come to my house with several people. He tried to be nice to me.

“At the time, there was a possibility I would become prime minister. But I know that Zahid’s problem is that he may be arrested for his crimes.

“I heard that he tried to get his case taken care of via the courts. He tried to get the investigations to stop,” he told a press conference at Yayasan Kepimpinan Perdana in Putrajaya today.

Zahid faces 47 counts of bribery, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to his charity, Yayasan Akalbudi.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this month said soon after he became the head of government, Zahid also visited him to ask for help in his criminal case.

The Bersatu president said he refused to help Zahid, which prompted the latter to work to unseat the former.

However, Zahid denied seeking Muhyiddin’s aid and is ready to take a “sumpah laknat” to support his denial.

He has also challenged Muhyiddin to do the same, but the latter has dismissed the idea of taking such an oath.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

