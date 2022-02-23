PETALING JAYA: Pejuang’s manifesto for the Johor state elections will focus on four main issues, including one to “destroy” the principles that have been promulgated by Barisan Nasional and Najib Razak, party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The other items in the manifesto, called Pejuang’s Aspiration for Johor, are to bring about economic recovery in Malaysia, curbing corruption, and fighting for the rights of all races, he said.

Mahathir said the party is committed to getting rid of the culture of “Malu Apa Bossku” that is being promoted by BN and Najib.

He said Malaysians have been led astray by the tagline which implies that there is nothing to be ashamed of despite having done something wrong.

“Pejuang is also committed to fighting corruption,” he said after launching the manifesto.

On the economic front, the former prime minister said Malaysia needs to stop depending on foreign direct investments and instead utilise local investments on a large scale, adding that the country has many raw materials that have not been fully utilised.

He said although Pejuang is a Malay party, it will be a government for all races.

Asked why the party chose to contest in only 42 seats out of the 56 up for grabs, Mahathir said it took into consideration many factors, one of which is the suitability based on race and age.

“We are a Malay party and there are some areas that are dominated by non-Malays, so it will be quite tough for us.

“We are also not greedy, we don’t want to take all (seats). We just want enough and 42 is enough,” he said, adding that there is no point in contesting and losing all.

He also claimed that the other opposition parties are more concerned with fighting each other for the menteri besar’s position.

“That’s the difference between us and them. We are only one party but we have a good number of candidates and I think we can provide the kind of leadership that’s needed in Johor and Malaysia,” he said.

Pejuang will announce its list of candidates and constituencies it will be contesting tomorrow in Johor. FMT

Dr Mahathir will not campaign in Johor.

PEJUANG chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will not be campaigning in the Johor state elections due to health concerns.