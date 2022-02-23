PETALING JAYA: Pejuang’s manifesto for the Johor state elections will focus on four main issues, including one to “destroy” the principles that have been promulgated by Barisan Nasional and Najib Razak, party chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.
The other items in the manifesto, called Pejuang’s Aspiration for Johor, are to bring about economic recovery in Malaysia, curbing corruption, and fighting for the rights of all races, he said.
“Pejuang is also committed to fighting corruption,” he said after launching the manifesto.
On the economic front, the former prime minister said Malaysia needs to stop depending on foreign direct investments and instead utilise local investments on a large scale, adding that the country has many raw materials that have not been fully utilised.
He said although Pejuang is a Malay party, it will be a government for all races.
Asked why the party chose to contest in only 42 seats out of the 56 up for grabs, Mahathir said it took into consideration many factors, one of which is the suitability based on race and age.
“We are a Malay party and there are some areas that are dominated by non-Malays, so it will be quite tough for us.
“We are also not greedy, we don’t want to take all (seats). We just want enough and 42 is enough,” he said, adding that there is no point in contesting and losing all.
“That’s the difference between us and them. We are only one party but we have a good number of candidates and I think we can provide the kind of leadership that’s needed in Johor and Malaysia,” he said.
Pejuang will announce its list of candidates and constituencies it will be contesting tomorrow in Johor. FMT
Dr Mahathir will not campaign in Johor.
“The doctors insisted I be careful, I’m 97 years old,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya.
“Old people, if they get Covid-19, it’s dangerous. I would like to go (to Johor), but I cannot. The doctors said they cannot guarantee I won’t be infected and it won’t be serious.”
On January 20, he was admitted at the National Heart Institute (IJN) and was only discharged on February 20.
The Langkawi MP has said he thought that he would not recover from his illness.
“I’ve recovered from a serious illness. If it happens again, I don’t know what the results will be.
“I’m able to function well, I know what is happening in the country, I know who is who and I can contribute towards the struggle of Pejuang,” he said.
He also took a dig at former prime minister Najib Razak and his “malu apa bosku” persona, saying that there is a need to shift from the culture of shamelessness.
“This is a culture fostered by Najib and Barisan Nasional. We have to be civilised and not be shameless,” he said.
Pejuang previously announced that it will be going it alone in Johor instead of cooperating with other opposition parties.
“We think we have a good chance. As for the opposition, they are all fighting each other. Their struggle is who will become menteri besar, not what is best for Johor,” Dr Mahathir said.
“There is a difference between them and us. We have good candidates and I think we can provide the leaders needed in Johor and Malaysia.”
He said many of Pejuang candidates are not well-known politicians but nationalist who want to see change.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
