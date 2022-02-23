MOST POPULAR QUESTION – WHO ‘SCAMMED’ MALAYSIA THE MOST! – WAS IT MAHATHIR, NAJIB OR MUHYIDDIN – AND THE TOP CHAMPION IS NAJIB! – BE IT IN THEIR GENES, THE AIR THEY BREATHE OR THE WATER THEY DRINK, WHY DO MALAYSIANS LOVE & KEEP VOTING BACK THE ONES WHO BETRAY, STEAL & DESTROY THEM THE MOST?

‘All are betrayers, kleptocrats, extremists in once beautiful nation.’

Doc: Malaysians seem to love corrupt politicians. The more corrupted the politician is – based on how much he walloped from the nation’s coffers – the more grandeur his election promises or lies, and the more people will love him and want to see him back to lead the country.

Ex-PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the architect of racism, cronyism and corruption, benefited his family and cronies and set Malaysia on the path to a failed state.

Ex-prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin gave positions to those who supported him and he tapped the National Trust Fund to finance management of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slump.

And then there is ex-PM Najib ‘Bossku’ Razak, the global money launderer who allegedly stole billions and pretty much brought the country to its knees.

And that is why Bossku is so famous and loved by the rakyat and many want to see him back as PM because he is the ‘most crooked’ of the three.

Koel: What are their contributions to the country? Read the latest statements in the ongoing Roger Ng trial characterising Malaysia as a corrupt country.

Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner found it easy to do crooked deals in Malaysia, apparently, thanks to a culture of entrenched local corruption.

Najib, Mahathir, and all these nasty elites running the country should slap themselves for the level of disrepute they have brought to this country.

Dr Raman Letchumanan: “How we scammed Malaysia” by former PMs Mahathir, Najib and Muhyiddin. This is a suggestion for someone to write a book or series on this.

Why do we have to hear it in bits and pieces? All the rumours so far are validated from the horses’ mouths.

The latest salvo by Najib is that it is all Mahathir’s fault. Mahathir earlier blamed Najib. And now Muhyiddin is blaming Najib and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi about wanting to be released from court cases.

Vijay47: Yet another story about the ongoing ‘romantic’ exchange of nostalgia between Najib and Mahathir.

Why are you doing a Muhyiddin, Najib? We recall that this yet another former prime minister lamenting about the many occasions when you and other prime-minister hopefuls went to his doorstep begging for favours from legal tribulations.

If I remember correctly, it is an offence to approach a member of the civil service, let alone the prime minister, to take inappropriate action to prevent the proper execution of the law.

So why did you not make a police report about such overtures, Najib? That applies to you also, Muhyiddin.

Fair Play: Interesting indeed. Muhyiddin spoke the truth. Najib spoke the truth. Zahid spoke the truth. Mahathir spoke the truth. So, now we have four versions of the truth.

What is the truth? And what about the truth the rakyat seek?

PinkMacaw3429: These people ‘play-play’ with the rakyat’s lives. Now they pointing fingers at each other playing the blame game.

While all this is happening, who is running the country? Don’t you all realise the world is watching us with laughter?

Undecided: Both Mahathir and Najib used race and religion to bolster their support.

Both are fake protectors of Malay/Muslims. Both have Umno DNA. Both abused their authority when they were at the helm. Both their families became immensely wealthy.

Probably the only significant difference is one got caught for crimes he committed, the other remains as allegations.

One thing is certain, the majority of Malaysians will be more than happy if both just fade away.

JazliSalleh: It is now very clear that Mahathir wanted everything to himself and his cronies. Muhyiddin, on the other hand, was simply an opportunist.

Clowns, betrayers, kleptocrats and extremists make up this once beautiful nation. What a magnitude of destruction in just 40 years.

Real Truth: This just reflects how our so-called leaders – Mahathir, Najib, Muhyiddin and other Umno leaders – made fools of the rakyat and without any remorse, destroyed the moral code of conduct and mismanaged the government.

Today, each is blaming the other though they were all very silent when cronyism and blatant mismanagement were taking place under their watch.

Even today, their focus is on getting power for themselves, not the rakyat or the nation’s wellbeing.

Justmyview: If there’s a lesson for the voters to learn from the exposes by the quarrelling senior political leaders is that we should never trust them or their close associates and their political parties again in state or federal elections.

Also, never to vote for extreme religious advocates like Abdul Hadi Awang and PAS as well as political turncoats like former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali and his gang.

The country without all these politicians will then find peace and progress once again.

