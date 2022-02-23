AS DEATH PENALTY LOOMS, WIFE OF BERSATU’S EX-LEADER APPEALS TO AG TO DROP DRUG CHARGES

PETALING JAYA: The wife of a former Bersatu youth leader, Adam Asmuni, has appealed to the attorney-general to drop drug charges against her.

Lyiana Roslee and her husband were charged in February 2021 with cultivating and trafficking in ganja. They face the death penalty or life imprisonment, with whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if found guilty of the charges they are facing.

Lyiana’s lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, said a written representation had been made to the attorney-general to get his client’s charges dropped. It is understood that Adam is unrepresented.

“A written application without prejudice, in line with Article 145 (3) of the Federal Constitution, has been sent to the AG, (and) he may decide if they (Attorney-General’s Chambers) want to proceed with the prosecution,” Rafique told FMT.

Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution states that the attorney-general shall have power, exercisable at his discretion, to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceeding for an offence, other than proceedings before a shariah court, a native court or a court martial.

The next case mention is set for today at the Ampang magistrates’ court.

According to a Bernama report, Adam, who is a businessman, and Lyiana were jointly charged under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with trafficking in 1.58kg of cannabis and 7.87 litres of the same drug at a house in Duta Residensi, Ampang, at 7.30pm on Jan 20, 2021, a charge which carries the death penalty.

They were also charged with cultivating nine plants, believed to be cannabis, at the same place, date and time. Framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the same law, the duo face life imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction.

No plea was recorded from the duo after the charges were read out to them as the case, which involves the death penalty, comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

While Rafique said the case was slated to be transferred to the Shah Alam High Court, the transfer has yet to take place after a year.

“We would like to emphasise that a year has passed since Lyiana was charged, but (the case) has yet to be transferred,” he said.

“The chemistry report is ready but the consent to prosecute, and written representations, have yet to be obtained.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

