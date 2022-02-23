THE TRAIL FROM JHO LOW TO NAJIB GETS EVEN CLEARER – NOT ONLY WAS HE CODE-NAMED ‘FRIEND’ BUT ALSO ‘PMO’ BY GOLDMAN BANKERS
Jho Low given code names ‘friend’ and ‘PMO’, says Leissner
Tim Leissner says Goldman Sachs officials obscured the role of fugitive financier Jho Low in the 1MDB scandal.
NEW YORK: The star witness in the bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng described the lengths to which they and a tight circle of Goldman partners went to loot billions of dollars from 1MDB.
To obscure the role of the high-flying financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, now a fugitive, in their fund-raising efforts for 1MDB, they came up with code names for Low, including “friend” and PMO (for the Malaysian prime minister’s office), Tim Leissner told the jury on Tuesday.
“Had we raised his name in his true capacity, we would not have been approved” by Goldman’s oversight officials, Leissner, 52, said in his second day of testimony about the scheme in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York. “It was a red flag that would have stopped the transactions.”
Asked by oversight personnel, Leissner said they agreed to say Low was connected to 1MDB’s predecessor fund and that he had ties to Abu Dhabi, where government entities had agreed to provide support for 1MDB.
“We had decided that that would be safe,” he said.
Leissner has pleaded guilty to money laundering and bribery of foreign officials. Ng, former head of investment banking in Malaysia, is charged with conspiring with him to launder money and violate US anti-bribery laws. He is the only former Goldman banker to go on trial in the scandal.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.