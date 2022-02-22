FOR 3 YEARS, THEY DEPRIVED 3 YOUNG KIDS OF A MOTHER – AND YET THEY THINK ARE RIGHT! – UMNO & PAS-LINKED ISLAMIC GROUPS STAGE PROTEST AT KL COURT – EVEN AS AZALINA REITERATES FEDERAL CONSTITUTION IS THE SUPREME LAW OF THE COUNTRY – AND HINDU MOM LOH WHO WAS VICTIMISED BY RELIGIOUS AUTHORITIES IS ENTITLED TO BE PROTECTED

Cops probe Islamic groups, supporters for breaching SOPs outside court

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating several Islamic NGOs, political parties, and individuals who held a protest at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex yesterday.

The gathering, which took place in the morning, was held in solidarity with Loh Siew Hong’s children, according to Gerakan Pembela Ummah (Ummah)’s Facebook post.

Other than Ummah, representatives from Pembela, Berjasa, Putra, and Perkasa, as well as controversial Islamic preacher Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu were present and delivered speeches.

However, they were alleged to have breached Covid-19 SOPs, according to Sentul police chief Beh Eng Lai, who confirmed that an investigation has been opened on these groups and several individuals.

“We are investigating them under Regulation 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 for gathering in a large number and violating the SOPs,” he told FMT.

Beh added that the police would be hauling up the organisers of this gathering in the near future.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court granted Loh’s habeas corpus application to regain custody of her three children.

She was separated from her 14-year-old twin daughters and 10-year-old son for three years after her former husband took the children away.

They had been under the care of an Islamic organisation and had been converted to Islam with the consent of their father, who is now in jail for a drug offence. FMT

