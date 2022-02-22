HOW DARE YOU SAY I AM MENTALLY UNSOUND? – NAJIB’S LAWYER SHAFEE IN NEW POT OF HOT SOUP – THIS TIME OVER ALLEGED CONSPIRACY TO ‘INJURE THE REPUTATION & CAUSE DISTRESS’ TO EX-MCA SEC-GEN KAM WOON WAH – ‘HOTSHOT’ LAWYER GETS SUED AS 1ST DEFENDANT, KAM’S SON & GRANDDAUGHTER AS 2ND & 3RD DEFENDANTS

KUALA LUMPUR: Former MCA secretary-general Kam Woon Wah has filed a suit against his son, granddaughter and prominent senior lawyer Shafee Abdullah for conspiracy to injure his reputation and causing mental distress.

The 92-year-old millionaire businessman, who filed the suit at the High Court here two weeks ago through Messrs Derek Chong, named Shafee, 70, as the first defendant, his son Andrew Kam Tai Yeow, 60, and granddaughter Hannah Kam Zhen Yi, 30, as second and third defendants, respectively.

Woon Wah’s statement of claim said he is a respected businessman among the Chinese community and a former MP.

He is asking for general and exemplary damages should the court find merit in the suit.

He claimed it is an irresistible inference that Shafee, Tai Yeow and Zhen Yi acted with common intention to injure his reputation and cause mental distress.

Woon Wah said his son, who is also a businessman, was facing several suits and appeals between him or the companies in which he (Woon Wah) is a shareholder and a director.

He said between September and December last year, Tai Yeow became aware that he was facing several suits and was not in a position to meet his legal obligations.

Woon Wah said Tai Yeow with the assistance of Shafee and Zhen Yi alleged he was suffering from mental illness and was incapable of managing his affairs and those of his companies.

He said his son, assisted by Shafee and Zhen Yi, prepared and affirmed an affidavit for him (Tai Yeow) to use in the pending suits to claim that he (Woon Wah) was mentally unsound.

On Dec 20, Tai Yeow filed a suit to determine his father’s mental health, claiming that it had been declining over the past few years, including experiencing difficulties in communicating as well as appearing to be a person who has lost his memory.

He applied to the court to decide if his father was mentally capable of instructing his lawyers to act on his behalf.

Tai Yeow also applied for a court order to obtain a list of all assets and property owned by his father.

He had also applied for Woon Wah to be present in court to be assessed under Section 52 of the Mental Health Act to enable mental health experts deemed suitable by the court to have full and unlimited access to his father for examination purposes.

Tai Yeow also applied for a court order to appoint a committee to manage Woon Wah’s affairs and his estate if he was found mentally incapable of managing them himself.

Woon Wah had applied to strike out the suit on the grounds that it did not disclose any reasonable cause of action and that it was scandalous, frivolous and vexatious as well as an abuse of the court process.

He said that at all material times, he is entirely capable of managing himself and companies under his responsibility as confirmed in a consultant psychiatrist’s report last year.

