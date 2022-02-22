NAJIB FEELS THE HEAT – BUT NO ONE FEELS SORRY FOR HIM – EVEN AS HE TRIES TO UNFREEZE HIS ASSETS – COURT ORDERS HIS DEFENCE IN RM4.9 BILLION CIVIL SUIT FILED BY SRC

February 22, 2022

Najib fails bid to stay US$1.18b SRC International civil suit, ordered to file defence within 40 days

KUALA LUMPUR— The High Court today rejected Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bid to temporarily suspend hearing SRC International Sdn Bhd’s US$1.18 billion (RM4.9 billion) civil suit against him.

The suit is in relation to an alleged breach of trust and breach of statutory duty involving the RM4 billion Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) loan to SRC International when Najib was prime minister.

“The disclosure of the defence will not prejudice the defendant, as per the large extent the defence has been disclosed in the criminal [SRC International] trial.

“Thus on settled principles of law and based on the background of the suit, stay is not allowed,” Ahmad Fairuz said during the hearing which was conducted through video conferencing.

Najib sought a stay pending his appeal at the Federal Court of his conviction and sentencing involving the misappropriation of SRC International’s RM42 million fund, as well as another money laundering trial involving RM27 million of the company’s funds, which has yet to start.

Ahmad Fairuz said the application to stay the current proceedings until the conclusion of Najib’s money laundering case involving RM27 million in SRC International funds is also disallowed as trial has yet to begin.

“As counsel for the defendant in their usual candour admitted that there will be interlocutory applications coming and the common knowledge that trial will not begin immediately it is best that all parties endeavour to file the necessary pleadings expeditiously,” he said.

He then ordered Najib to file his defence within 40 days from today and fixed April 1 for case management.

On May 7 last year, SRC under its new management, filed legal action against Najib and its former directors Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, Datuk Mohammed Azhar Osman Khairuddin, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, Datuk Che Abdullah @ Rashidi Che Omar, Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi dan Tan Sri Ismee Ismail.

However, later, it removed six names from the suit and retained Najib as defendant.

SRC as a plaintiff in the writ of summons had alleged that Najib had abused his power and obtained personal benefits from SRC International’s funds as well as misappropriated the funds. Najib was SRC’s Emeritus Advisor from May 1, 2012, until March 4, 2019.

SRC International, which is now wholly owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) is seeking general damages, exemplary, additional and interest, costs and other appropriate relief provided by the court.

SRC International is currently seeking a declaration from the court that Naijib is liable to account for the company’s losses due to their breach of duties and trust.

The company is also seeking an order that Najib pay the US$1.18 billion in losses it suffered, and damages for breach of duties and trust.

On December 7 last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million in SRC funds after dismissing his appeal against the KL High Court decision on July 28, 2020.

After the ruling, Najib subsequently filed an application to appoint a Queen’s Counsel from the United Kingdom to assist the former premier in complex issues and legal questions in the ongoing SRC International appeal at the Federal Court.  MALAY MAIL

Najib applies to unfreeze assets

The court fixed May 6 to hear Najib Razak’s application and extended the Mareva injunction until the hearing.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has applied to set aside the Mareva injunction imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court freezing assets worth US$681 million (RM2.8 billion) in relation to 1MDB.

The Pekan MP filed the application on Feb 18 through his solicitors Messrs Shafee & Co.

On Feb 8, Atan Mustaffa in allowing 1MDB’s ex parte application to impose a Mareva injunction against Najib, ordered that the former finance minister’s assets of up to US$681 million could not be disposed of or dissipated until the determination of a US$8 billion civil suit filed by 1MDB and its four subsidiaries against Najib and the former senior management of 1MDB.

However, Najib is allowed to withdraw up to RM100,000 a month for living and legal expenses. If he needs more, Najib will have to get written permission from 1MDB and Global Diversified Investment Company Ltd (formerly known as 1MDB Global Investments Ltd). He also can apply and seek court permission if no written permission is given.

The order also states that he must make written disclosures to 1MDB and Global Diversified of assets parked locally or abroad under his name or others.

On Feb 11, lawyers for 1MDB and Najib reached an agreement for the company’s US$8 billion lawsuit to be stayed pending the disposal of his criminal trial. The hearing was set to resume on March 14.

1MDB and its subsidiaries had filed the suit against Najib and several other defendants who were former directors or board of advisers in the company. 1MDB and its subsidiaries claim that US$681 million was misappropriated and transferred to Najib’s accounts.  FMT

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

