‘TALK A LOT’ MIC INSISTS IT WILL CONTEST ITS ‘TRADITIONAL’ SEATS – GAMBIR, SKUDAI, TENGGAROH & KAHANG

MIC intends to contest its four traditional state seats in Johor in the state polls slated for March 12.

Deputy President M. Saravanan said the intention will be conveyed to Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Hasni Mohammad at their meeting tomorrow.

“The meeting is to finalise the seat distribution. Our (MIC) president had told us to contest the seats that we have contested before.

“At the BN level, we do practise the concept of power-sharing and we will make the best choice for the party and the country,” said Saravanan at the launch of TEKUN Entrepreneurs’ Socso Contribution Campaign here today.

Present was Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Noh Omar.

In the last general election, MIC contested the four state seats and won in Tenggaroh and Kahang, but lost in Gambir and Skudai.

– Bernama

