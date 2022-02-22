GOOD FOR SYED SADDIQ – MUDA SIGNALS INTENTION TO CONTEST SEATS PREVIOUSLY WON BY BERSATU & UMNO – DESPITE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S BID TO SUPPRESS THEM – ‘MUDA WON’T CONTEST IN SEATS PREVIOUSLY WON BY PKR, AMANAH & DAP’ – SO DID ‘TWICE ZERO’ PKR WIN GAMBIR? – WHAT RIGHT DOES ‘EMPEROR WITH NO CLOTHES’ ANWAR TO CLAIM IT FOR PKR?

Johor polls: Muda may contest more seats, has eyes on Bersatu and Umno turf

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) may be contesting in more than the six seats given by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said, however, the party would only focus on seats that were previously won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Umno.

“We will announce the other candidates and the number of seats we will be contesting soon.

“Muda will not contest in seats that were previously won by PKR, Amanah and DAP,” he said on Monday (Feb 21) after announcing three more candidates for the March 12 Johor state election.

He had been asked if Muda would contest in more than the six seats allocated by Pakatan Harapan, namely Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

In the 14th General Election, Bersatu, which was then under Pakatan Harapan, won the Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Bukit Permai and Puteri Wangsa seats.

The Machap and Parit Raja seats were also contested by Bersatu in the previous election. However, it lost to Umno in both.

Muda was supposed to get three more seats from PKR but negotiations broke down as the two parties could not reach an agreement.

On Saturday (Feb 19), PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially announced all of the party’s 20 candidates, closing the door on further talks with Muda.

ANN

