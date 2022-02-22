‘DON’T LIE TO THE RAKYAT. I HAVE THE PROOF’ – THE TIDE STARTS TO TURN IN MUHYIDDIN’S FAVOUR AGAINST UMNO’S CROOKED ZAHID & NAJIB – ‘IF ZAHID WANTS TO DO THE SUMPAH LAKNAT, EVEN MULTIPLE TIMES, HE CAN DO SO’ – INDEED, KICKED OUT IN GE14 FOR MASSIVE CORRUPTION THAT ALMOST BANKRUPTED THE COUNTRY, UMNO WOULD BE WISE NOT TO INSULT THE INTELLIGENCE OF MALAYS & MUSLIMS

Zahid free to perform ‘sumpah laknat’ to refute my claims, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has the right to perform the “sumpah laknat”, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“It is his right” to take the sumpah laknat (an oath used by Muslims to swear on the truth of their word).

“Don’t lie to the rakyat. I have the proof. But if he wants to do the sumpah laknat, even multiple times, he can do so,” the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said when met after the National Recovery Council (NRC) meeting here on Tuesday (Feb 22).

Muhyiddin insisted that he did not lie when he accused Ahmad Zahid of seeking his help in getting the corruption charges against him dropped when he was prime minister.

During a ceramah in Tangkak on Feb 16, Muhyiddin claimed that Ahmad Zahid had visited his home with piles of files a few days after he was sworn in as prime minister in 2020.

He claimed that Ahmad Zahid asked for help and said that he had not done the things of which he was accused of.

Muhyiddin said he refused to help, prompting Ahmad Zahid to back efforts to oust him as prime minister.

On Monday (Feb 21), in response to the former prime minister, Ahmad Zahid said that he was willing to take the “sumpah laknat” to refute claims that he sought help to get corruption charges against him dropped.

On the Johor election, Muhyiddin said that Perikatan Nasional has finalised the list of candidates to be fielded for the polls.

“The names (of the candidates) have been finalised. We will announce them on Thursday (Feb 24),” Muhyiddin said.

