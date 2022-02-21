ZAHID PULLS UMNO’S FAVOURITE TRICK – ‘SUMPAH LAKNAT’ OR CALAMITY CURSE – BUT TOO BAD FOR HIM HADI AWANG & AZMIN ALI WERE ALSO AT MUHYIDDIN’S HOUSE THERE – ‘AZMIN & HADI WERE PRESENT WHEN ZAHID CAME TO MY HOUSE BRINGING FILES,’ MUHYIDDIN EXPOSES UMNO CHIEF WHO’S FACING 47 COUNTS OF MONEY LAUNDERING, CBT & BRIBERY

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he was prepared to take a sumpah laknat to refute Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim that the Umno president had visited his home with piles of files to appeal for his help in dropping his criminal cases.

Zahid said stories among Umno leaders bringing files or trying to strike deals are bound to emerge when election season is near, in reference to the Johor polls on March 12.

“I had never visited Muhyiddin when he was the prime minister to ask his help to have my court cases dropped.

“What more bringing piles of files and asking to be let off as claimed.

“Show proof of the truth. I am prepared to take a sumpah laknat to deny Muhyiddin’s ill allegations against me.

“I want to ask if he is prepared to do the same. Take the sumpah laknat to back up his allegation against me,” he said on Facebook.

A sumpah laknat is an oath beseeching God to curse those who are in the wrong.

Muhyiddin had during a ceramah in Tangkak on Feb 16 claimed that Zahid had, a few days after the Pagoh MP was sworn in as the prime minister in 2020, visited his home with piles of files.

“I asked him, what are these files? Zahid said ‘my case’.

“(Zahid said)’ Help Tan Sri (Muhyiddin), I did not do these things I was accused of,” Muhyiddin had said.

Muhyiddin said he refused to help, which prompted Zahid to back an effort to oust him as the prime minister.

‘There were witnesses’

Muhyiddin resigned as the prime minister on Aug 15 last year after a group of Umno MPs, including Zahid, withdrew their support for him, costing him his majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

The PN chairperson, during the official launch of PN in Kota Tinggi on Feb 18, also repeated the allegation against Zahid and claimed there were witnesses.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu supreme council member Azmin Ali and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang happened to be at his home when Zahid turned up.

“People in Umno asked where’s the proof? I said it because it is the truth… There were witnesses.

“Azmin and Hadi were present when Zahid came to my house bringing files,” Muhyiddin said.

Zahid is facing 47 counts of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and bribery over tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi, a charitable organisation he founded.

He is also facing 40 charges of bribery involving more than RM43 million for the Foreign Visa System.

MKINI

.