BETS INCREASE HADI’S PAS THE FIRST TO SCORE ZERO AT JOHOR POLLS, FOLLOWED BY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR – ‘PURE IDIOT’ OR NOT, ‘BARUAH’ HADI ONLY SHOWS HOW GREAT THE DIVIDE BETWEEN HIS BRAND OF BACKWARD, VENGEFUL, VILLAGE POLITICS – AND WHAT IS NOW ON OFFER BY NEW & PROGRESSIVE PARTIES

This was after Hadi during a ceramah on Feb 18 accused the DAP of “creating” Amanah.

Hanipa in a statement, refrained from referring to Hadi by name but made references to the Marang MP’s claims made during the launch of PN’s Johor elections machinery in Kota Tinggi last night.

“Have you forgotten the term ‘baruah’ that you uttered in anger in your winding-up speech during the party’s annual assembly in Batu Pahat, Johor?

“Or have you also forgotten the ‘cai’ phenomena during internal elections at the party’s annual assembly in Kuala Selangor?” said Hanipa, alluding to the PAS party elections in 2015, which reportedly saw the faction led by Mohamad, then deputy president, being voted out by those seen as aligned to Hadi.

He also reminded Hadi of how the leaders eventually left were attacked and called various names.

@SyedSaddiq responding to the blatant lies spewed by that Hadi Awang of PAS again ! Listen in and compare between the fitnah by the merchant trader of Islam and MUDA President’s calm clarification ! pic.twitter.com/hfVctidUpj — Dr. Rais Hussin (@drraishussin) February 19, 2022

In his speech last night, Hadi likened Muda to Amanah, parties allegedly set up by the DAP to “bait Malay voters”.

Hanipa, however, dismissed Hadi’s claims that Amanah was created by the DAP.

“There is a high ranking leader from ‘that party’ claiming that Muda and Amanah were supposedly created by DAP.

‘No involvement from DAP’

“The media, among others, reportedly quoted the leader as saying, ‘DAP created Amanah. I know they recruited PAS members to form Amanah’,” said Hanipa.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Muda, but I’m very well versed with Amanah’s history, being among those who were actively involved with the party’s formation since its beginnings.

“And I dare say there was no involvement from the DAP. The claim is ludicrous,” he stressed.

Hanipa pointed out that other former PAS leaders and MPs who left the party to form Amanah in September 2015, with Mohamad Sabu as its president, would also vouch for his statement.

Factions within PAS at the time were, among others, fueled by differences in opinions after the party’s Syura Council ruled to sever ties with the DAP, a partner in Pakatan Rakyat coalition along with PKR.

After it was formed, Amanah became a part of the new Pakatan Harapan coalition with DAP and PKR leading up to the 2018 general elections.

Hadi, now leading PAS in facing the Johor elections as a PN component, said his party was unwilling to cooperate with Harapan component parties as it could not accept DAP, PKR and Amanah. MKINI