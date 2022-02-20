BETS INCREASE HADI’S PAS THE FIRST TO SCORE ZERO AT JOHOR POLLS, FOLLOWED BY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR – ‘PURE IDIOT’ OR NOT, ‘BARUAH’ HADI ONLY SHOWS HOW GREAT THE DIVIDE BETWEEN HIS BRAND OF BACKWARD, VENGEFUL, VILLAGE POLITICS – AND WHAT IS NOW ON OFFER BY NEW & PROGRESSIVE PARTIES

GEORGE TOWN: Muda and Amanah leaders have taken offence at Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that their parties were formed by DAP to bait Malay votes, saying it was yet another fable the youths in the country would not fall for.
Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin said it was “idiocy” for PAS president Hadi to think that the youth-based party was DAP-backed.
“People are tired, worried and sick mentally and literally with what is going on.
“If all that PAS can offer to the voters are some silly political ceramah fables, perhaps the voters should consider a better, newer and more competent alternative,” he told FMT.
Zaidel said it was best that PAS focused on policies, plans and actions of the federal government when the country was facing the twin economic and health crises.
Amanah central committee member Faiz Fadzil said Hadi’s remarks were to be expected as he was afraid that Malays would begin voting for parties of substance and not based on mere sentiments.
“PAS has been using DAP as a punching bag way before the 14th general election, but it has failed.
“Amanah and Muda have been working for a multiracial society.
“PAS is afraid of this because when people stop voting along racial lines and religious sentiments, they will no longer support PAS.
“Haji Hadi, stop driving your ‘rickety car’ filled with racial and religious sentiments as political capital.
“It is outdated and not relevant to the youths any more,” the son of former PAS chief Fadzil Noor said.
DAP’s Syahredzan Johan said his party has no need to set up any other parties as it had been around and actively participating in the country’s politics for decades.
“The Pas leader’s claims are ridiculous but disrespects the rights of citizens to set up associations, as provided for by the Federal Constitution.
“Hadi’s latest allegation is just another ridiculous claim in the long list of things that are ‘salah DAP’ (DAP’s fault) that political enemies use against us.
“He should be looking inwards to ask why the youths, especially young Malays, are shunning his party,” the Pusat Bandar Shah Alam DAP chief said.
At a recent ceramah in Kota Tinggi, Hadi cautioned Malays from voting for Muda, which he claimed had been set up by DAP, just like Amanah, to bait Malay votes. FMT
