BETS INCREASE HADI’S PAS THE FIRST TO SCORE ZERO AT JOHOR POLLS, FOLLOWED BY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR – ‘PURE IDIOT’ OR NOT, ‘BARUAH’ HADI ONLY SHOWS HOW GREAT THE DIVIDE BETWEEN HIS BRAND OF BACKWARD, VENGEFUL, VILLAGE POLITICS – AND WHAT IS NOW ON OFFER BY NEW & PROGRESSIVE PARTIES

February 20, 2022

Hanipa: Amanah born from Hadi’s weakness, not DAP

Sepang MP Hanipa Maidin has reminded PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang of how it was his alleged weak leadership that triggered an exodus of leaders and members who formed Amanah.

This was after Hadi during a ceramah on Feb 18 accused the DAP of “creating” Amanah.

Hanipa in a statement, refrained from referring to Hadi by name but made references to the Marang MP’s claims made during the launch of PN’s Johor elections machinery in Kota Tinggi last night.

“Have you forgotten the term ‘baruah’ that you uttered in anger in your winding-up speech during the party’s annual assembly in Batu Pahat, Johor?

“Or have you also forgotten the ‘cai’ phenomena during internal elections at the party’s annual assembly in Kuala Selangor?” said Hanipa, alluding to the PAS party elections in 2015, which reportedly saw the faction led by Mohamad, then deputy president, being voted out by those seen as aligned to Hadi.

He also reminded Hadi of how the leaders eventually left were attacked and called various names.

In his speech last night, Hadi likened Muda to Amanah, parties allegedly set up by the DAP to “bait Malay voters”.

Hanipa, however, dismissed Hadi’s claims that Amanah was created by the DAP.

“There is a high ranking leader from ‘that party’ claiming that Muda and Amanah were supposedly created by DAP.

‘No involvement from DAP’

“The media, among others, reportedly quoted the leader as saying, ‘DAP created Amanah. I know they recruited PAS members to form Amanah’,” said Hanipa.

“I can’t speak on behalf of Muda, but I’m very well versed with Amanah’s history, being among those who were actively involved with the party’s formation since its beginnings.

“And I dare say there was no involvement from the DAP. The claim is ludicrous,” he stressed.

Hanipa pointed out that other former PAS leaders and MPs who left the party to form Amanah in September 2015, with Mohamad Sabu as its president, would also vouch for his statement.

Factions within PAS at the time were, among others, fueled by differences in opinions after the party’s Syura Council ruled to sever ties with the DAP, a partner in Pakatan Rakyat coalition along with PKR.

After it was formed, Amanah became a part of the new Pakatan Harapan coalition with DAP and PKR leading up to the 2018 general elections.

Hadi, now leading PAS in facing the Johor elections as a PN component, said his party was unwilling to cooperate with Harapan component parties as it could not accept DAP, PKR and Amanah.  MKINI

Muda formed by DAP? Pure idiocy, info chief tells Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang should stop his ‘silly political fables’ based on ‘outdated and irrelevant’ racial and religious sentiments, say leaders from Muda and Amanah.

GEORGE TOWN: Muda and Amanah leaders have taken offence at Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that their parties were formed by DAP to bait Malay votes, saying it was yet another fable the youths in the country would not fall for.

Zaidel Baharuddin.

Muda information chief Zaidel Baharuddin said it was “idiocy” for PAS president Hadi to think that the youth-based party was DAP-backed.

“Muda was not founded by DAP, just as how there are no 5G nanochips planted by (billionaire) Bill Gates in our vaccines.

“People are tired, worried and sick mentally and literally with what is going on.

“If all that PAS can offer to the voters are some silly political ceramah fables, perhaps the voters should consider a better, newer and more competent alternative,” he told FMT.

Zaidel said it was best that PAS focused on policies, plans and actions of the federal government when the country was facing the twin economic and health crises.

Faiz Fadzil.

Amanah central committee member Faiz Fadzil said Hadi’s remarks were to be expected as he was afraid that Malays would begin voting for parties of substance and not based on mere sentiments.

“PAS has been using DAP as a punching bag way before the 14th general election, but it has failed.

“Amanah and Muda have been working for a multiracial society.

“PAS is afraid of this because when people stop voting along racial lines and religious sentiments, they will no longer support PAS.

“Haji Hadi, stop driving your ‘rickety car’ filled with racial and religious sentiments as political capital.

“It is outdated and not relevant to the youths any more,” the son of former PAS chief Fadzil Noor said.

Syahredzan Johan.

DAP’s Syahredzan Johan said his party has no need to set up any other parties as it had been around and actively participating in the country’s politics for decades.

“The Pas leader’s claims are ridiculous but disrespects the rights of citizens to set up associations, as provided for by the Federal Constitution.

“Hadi’s latest allegation is just another ridiculous claim in the long list of things that are ‘salah DAP’ (DAP’s fault) that political enemies use against us.

“He should be looking inwards to ask why the youths, especially young Malays, are shunning his party,” the Pusat Bandar Shah Alam DAP chief said.

At a recent ceramah in Kota Tinggi, Hadi cautioned Malays from voting for Muda, which he claimed had been set up by DAP, just like Amanah, to bait Malay votes. FMT

