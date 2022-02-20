PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak today hit back at Dr Mahathir Mohamad for criticising him, claiming that the former prime minister had previously asked him to support projects by his cronies.

“I am grateful to him for supporting me to become prime minister, but after that he also put pressure on me to support his cronies’ projects,” said Najib in a Facebook post today.

“When I refused, he kicked up a fuss and started to plot with Muhyiddin Yassin to bring me down in 2014, even before the 1MDB scandal became an issue.,”

Najib said that even Mahathir’s son, Mukhriz, had testified in court to that effect.

“Even your son admitted in court and implicated you and Muhyiddin in the plot to bring me down.

“Was he lying to the court then?” asked Najib.

Najib’s comments were made in response to Mahathir’s second letter to the voters of Johor in view of the upcoming state elections. Mahathir had launched a scathing attack on Najib.

Mahathir said he felt embarrassed for having to repeat Najib’s name, calling him a “disgrace to his country, race and religion”.

“Unfortunately, Najib doesn’t feel shame and even claims to be victimised by others.

“He hopes the Malaysian public will believe that he has been made a victim by me and his political enemies,” Mahathir said. FMT

Najib is ‘nothing like his father’, says Mahathir PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has launched a scathing attack on Najib Razak in another letter to the voters of Johor ahead of the state elections.

In his second letter, Mahathir said he felt embarrassed for having to repeatedly mention Najib, calling him a “disgrace to his country, race and religion”. “Unfortunately, he doesn’t have any feeling of shame and even claims to be victimised by others. “He hopes the Malaysian public will believe that he has been victimised by me and his political enemies,” he said. He said Najib was “nothing like his father”, Abdul Razak Hussein, the nation’s second prime minister. “Tun Razak was a principled nationalist who fought for the people, whereas Najib stole the nation’s wealth with the help of Jho Low,” Mahathir said. The two-time prime minister said he did not harbour any personal vendetta against Najib, and added that even Najib’s brother, Nazir Razak, had approached him during the 1MDB scandal to ask him to ensure action was taken against those responsible for the loss in billions in funds. “I will continue to speak up against him or anyone else who tries to destroy the country and cheat the rakyat,” he said. In Mahathir’s first letter to Johor voters, he said the decision to call for the snap polls in the state was the latest move by the “court cluster and Umno kleptocrats” to strengthen their position before the 15th general election (GE15). Johor will go to the polls on March 12, with early voting taking place on March 8. Nominations are set for Feb 26. FMT

