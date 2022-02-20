‘BOCOR’ NAJIB & ZAHID IN PANIC MODE – EQUALLY-UNPRINCIPLED UMNO YOUTH SPRINGS INTO ACTION – LODGES POLICE REPORT AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – ‘HE IS NOT A CABINET MINISTER OR PM STILL IN POWER OR INDIVIDUAL WITH RIGHT TO GIVE ANY OF THE COUNTRY’S CONFIDENTIAL INFO’

Parit Sulong Umno Youth, who lodged the report last night, said the country’s financial information is classified and protected under the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA).

“The Bersatu president is not one of the cabinet ministers or the prime minister of Malaysia who is still in power or an individual with the right to be given any of the country’s confidential information.

“His words and actions are seen as being non-compliant towards official documents of the country believed to be under the OSA,” said Parit Sulong Umno Youth chief Fared Mohd Khaled in a statement today.

As such, the Parit Sulong Umno Youth division urged the police to start an investigation under the OSA to look into the legitimacy of the matter or any other attempts of wrongdoing under the OSA.

Muhyiddin, who is the former prime minister, said he had asked Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz to “deliver a report” and that he would “leak it in time” about the position of the national finance.

He had said this while trying to drive home the point that a “business as usual” BN will not be able to secure the country’s future at a time when even countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia are leapfrogging Malaysia in economic development.

Muhyiddin had made these remarks at the official launch of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Johor last night, where he spent most of his speech targeting BN and Umno and paying little attention to Pakatan Harapan.

The rivalry between PN and Umno has intensified recently in the lead-up to the Johor state election, where the two are expected to clash, especially in the rural seats.

