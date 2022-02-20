ZAHID ‘KOMEDI’ GUILTY AS CHARGED? ‘IT’S SELECTIVE TRUTHS’ – UMNO CHIEF DOESN’T DARE TO OUTRIGHT DENY MUHYIDDIN’S ACCUSATIONS HE BEGGED FOR ‘INTERVENTION’ IN HIS CORRUPTION CASES – EVEN SAYS ‘I AM NOT SURPRISED UMNO LEADERS WERE BRINGING FILES, BEGGING & NEGOTIATING ALL SORTS OF THINGS… ABUSE OF POWER IS ONLY WHEN YOU ARE NOT SIDING THEM’

Ready your popcorn for more ‘exposes’ on Umno, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Be prepared for more personal “exposes” against Umno leaders in the run-up to the Johor polls, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Describing the smear campaign as part of the political theatre, he said: “If there were no elections, there would be no stories like these. In these stories, the principle is simple, tell selective truths.”

“Abuse of power and all things bad would be truly wrong—only when you are not siding them,” Zahid said in a Facebook posting.

“So, I am not surprised. Umno leaders were bringing files, begging, negotiating, all sorts of things. All this will be revealed. Let me give you an early spoiler, after this, there will be more stories. So grab your popcorn, let’s wait for the next episode,” Zahid said.

The remarks come as Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and other Perikatan Nasional leaders have criticised Zahid and other Umno leaders and the so-called “court cluster” for allegedly having forced the Johor elections.

Zahid said that when Bersatu and Pakatan Harapan were in power, there was a lot of pressure against Umno, chiefly to get rid of him and Najib Razak.

He said Umno leaders must be persecuted as much as possible for not joining Bersatu but by contrast former Umno leaders Mustapa Mohamed and Mas Ermieyati Samsudin were spared as they jumped to Bersatu.

He said the principle of innocence until proven guilty was only applied to Lim Guan Eng (of DAP) and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (now of Muda), but not Umno leaders.

Recently, Muhyiddin alleged in two ceremahs that Zahid had come to him to settle his corruption case. Muhyiddin said he did not want to help as it would interfere with the judiciary.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.