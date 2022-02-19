VINCENT TAN’S SON ARRESTED & CHARGED FOR DRUGS? – EX-AG TOMMY THOMAS DENIES DROPPING CHARGES – BUT ‘RECALLS REDUCING THE CHARGES AFTER STUDYING REPRESENTATIONS & INVESTIGATION PAPERS , REVIEWING RELEVANT PROVISIONS & DISCUSSION WITH CASE OFFICERS’ AS PART OF USUAL DUTIES

Tommy Thomas says he reduced Vincent Tan’s son’s drug charges, no bribe involved PETALING JAYA: Former Attorney-General Tommy Thomas has slammed allegations that he acted in a corrupt manner in handling the case of tycoon Vincent Tan’s son who was arrested for drug offences, when he was in office.

In a statement, Thomas said as is usual in criminal matters, lawyers of the accused submitted written representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to reconsider the decision to charge. “Having studied the representations and the investigation papers, reviewing the relevant provisions and discussion with the case officers, I recall reducing the charges. “Receiving representations from lawyers and accused, and reducing or dropping charges thereafter are common occurrences in AGC. “I have no access to any documents, record or file maintained by those who prepared the investigation papers,” he said, adding that he could not provide any further details of the case. This comes after Twitter account Edisi Siasat, which recently changed its name to Edisi Khas, claimed that although Tan’s son was arrested under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for being involved in a very large quantity of drugs, the case was classified as an NFA (no further action) by Thomas. Thomas said the allegation that he was corrupt in the context of the Edisi Khas post simply meant that he was bribed. “Malaysians must rest assured that throughout my professional career and in my personal life, I have never paid a bribe. During my stint as a public officer, I never received a bribe,” he said. “Integrity, honesty and truth are precious values to me. Indeed, they are sacrosanct, and I have never compromised them. The allegation that I was bribed when I took this decision is therefore vigorously denied,” he said. He also said he had never known Tan prior to his appointment and neither had he acted for him or any of his companies, adding he had also not represented the tycoon since he returned to practice after he quit as attorney-general. “The timing and vileness of this attack on my integrity are linked to the Roger Ng (1MDB) trial that just commenced in New York, involving fraudulent use of monies belonging to Malaysia. “Our politicians and personalities will be featured when evidence unfolds during this trial, which has received worldwide media coverage. Against this background, I am an easy target and a convenient digression,” he said. FMT

Thomas denies dropping drugs charges against Vincent Tan’s son

FORMER attorney-general Tommy Thomas has denied dropping drugs charges against the son of prominent businessman Vincent Tan during his time in office, as alleged in a tweet by Edisi Khas late last night(@ES_EdisiKhas).

“To the best of my memory, in this case the accused – a son of prominent businessman Vincent Tan – was arrested for drug offences and charged.

“As is usual in criminal matters, lawyers representing the accused submitted written representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to reconsider the decision to charge. These letters were brought to my attention, for my decision,” he said in a statement today.

Thomas said he reduced the charges after having studied the representations and the investigation papers, reviewing the relevant legal provisions and discussion with the case officers.

“Receiving representations from lawyers and accused, and reducing or dropping charges thereafter are common occurrences in the AGC,” he said, adding that, without access to the files, he was unable to give further details.

Late last night in a tweet, blogger Edisi Khas alleged that on December 10, 2019, Tan’s son was found in possession of a large quantity of drugs and detained under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The post then alleged that Thomas had closed the case, saying that no further action be taken.

Thomas said Edisi Khas’s allegation that he was corrupt in the context of the posting implied that he had been bribed.

“Throughout my professional career and in my personal life, I have never paid a bribe. During my stint as a public officer, I never received a bribe.

“Integrity, honesty and truth are values instilled in me as a young child, and nurtured in school. They have served me well in adulthood.

“Ultimately, integrity, honesty and truth are precious values to me. The allegation that I was bribed when I took this decision is therefore vigorously denied,” he said in the statement.

Thomas said he did not know Tan prior to his appointment as attorney-general or acted for the tycoon during his career.

“I never acted for him or the numerous companies he has built. I have been back in the Bar for some 18 months, and have still not represented Tan or his businesses.

“The timing and vileness of this attack on my integrity is linked with the Roger Ng trial just commenced in New York, involving fraudulent use of monies belonging to Malaysia.

“Our politicians and personalities will be featured when evidence unfolds during this trial, which has received world-wide media coverage. Against this background, I am an easy target and a convenient digression,” he said.

Former Goldman-Sachs banker Ng is currently on trial in Brooklyn, New York, for conspiring to launder money and violate anti-bribery laws, charges he denies. Prosecutors believe he took millions of dollars in kickbacks to facilitate the looting of 1MDB. TMI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

