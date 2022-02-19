‘GOOD’ MALAY BOYS & GIRLS DON’T VOTE FOR MUDA – SO SAYS ‘PARASITE’ HADI, WHO CLAIMS ‘DAP CREATED MUDA TO BAIT MALAY YOUTHS’

PAS president Hadi claims DAP created Muda to bait Malay youths

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― The youth-based party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) was created by DAP to “bait” Malay youths, according to PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Malaysiakini reported Abdul Hadi also claiming that DAP had “created” Parti Amanah Negara, one of the four component parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition. The other two components are PKR and Upko.

“DAP created Amanah. I know that they recruited PAS people to establish Amanah.

“Now it’s the same with Muda. It is to bait Malay youths. Don’t take the bait,” he was quoted by Malaysiakini as telling some 2,000 supporters at ruling coalition Perikatan Nasional’s launch of its election machinery at Kota Tinggi, Johor last night, ahead of the state election next month.

Amanah was formed in 2015 by a group of people who broke away from PAS following a previous tussle between its moderate and conservative factions. The moderates formed Amanah.

Muda is a multiracial party led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who was formerly from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

For the Johor state elections that will be held on March 12, Muda has said it had managed to avoid seat clashes with DAP and Amanah following official negotiations, and is hoping to discuss with PKR in order to avoid contesting in the same state seats in Johor.

Malaysiakini also reported Abdul Hadi saying last night that PAS did not want to work with PH as it could not accept DAP, PKR and Amanah.

The news portal reported Abdul Hadi continuing to paint DAP as anti-Malay, anti-Islam and anti-monarchy.

The multiracial party DAP had previously repeatedly sought to fend off such allegations.

Abdul Hadi reportedly indicated PAS could accept being part of Perikatan Nasional, as Bersatu was no longer part of Pakatan Harapan and PN component party Gerakan was “not extreme”.

Malaysiakini also reported Abdul Hadi as saying that the PH coalition was unable to deliver its election promises, and highlighting that PN was created without any manifesto or any promises and that it just did what it wanted to do.

Abdul Hadi reportedly noted that the PN government was “blamed” for the Covid-19 pandemic and the major floods in Malaysia, but described these as an “act of God” to “test our wisdom”, but said PN was able to provide relief to the public. MALAY MAIL

As Hadi scorns at Muda, DAP Youth vice-chief brings up PAS’ ‘parasitic’ past

DAP Youth vice-chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer Mohideen has described PAS as a “parasite” that ditched its host once its objectives are met. This was in response to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s allegations last night that DAP forged a pact with Muda in order to draw support from young Malays. In a statement today, Shakir (above) said PAS was once allied with DAP and PKR, which allowed the party to be part of the Selangor government for two terms. “During the two terms, PAS finally showed their stripes by causing conflict in the Selangor government and eventually cooperated with Umno during the general election. “(Now) PAS is attached to the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ government and Perikatan Nasional like a power-crazy parasite,” said Shakir. During the 2018 general election, PAS had its own Gagasan Sejahtera coalition. Following this, it signed the Muafakat Nasional deal with Umno in September 2019. After the events of the “Sheraton Move” in February 2020, PAS became a member of the PN coalition, causing its relationship with Umno to sour. PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang Speaking at a rally in Kota Tinggi, Johor last night, Hadi alleged that the DAP was benefiting from Muda in a similar fashion to its relationship with Amanah. “DAP created Amanah. I know that they recruited PAS people to establish Amanah. “Now it’s the same with Muda. It is to bait Malay youths. Don’t take the bait,” Hadi had said. Shakir said that, unlike PAS, members of the Pakatan Harapan coalition do not deceive their allies but instead seek cooperation with allies who genuinely want to address BN and PN’s failures. “We also want to ensure that the ‘court cluster’ never return to power,” he said. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

