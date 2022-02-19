NO POWER STRUGGLE – OR IT’S NOW NOTHING BUT POWER STRUGGLE? GUNNING FOR UMNO’S ‘BEST ACTOR’ AWARD OR NOT, KHALED NORDIN INSISTS ALL IS ROSY – EVEN MCA & MIC TO OBEDIENTLY TOE UMNO’S LINE WHEN JOHOR CANDIDATES LIST REVEALED – OR ELSE ‘BIG BROTHER’ UMNO TO GIVE THEM THE USUAL ‘ROTAN’?

Umno veep denies power struggle within BN reason for delay in naming candidates for Johor poll

PASIR GUDANG — There is no “power struggle” within Barisan Nasional (BN) as alleged, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said, dismissing rumours questioning the delay in the coalition’s disclosure of its candidates for the Johor state election next month.

He said negotiations involving component parties Umno, MCA and MIC were ongoing for all 56 state constituencies that the BN coalition planned to contest.

“BN will announce the list of candidates involving all its component parties most probably on Wednesday.

“The selection of candidates for BN is a meticulous process in making sure the right candidate is selected to represent Umno, MCA and MIC for the upcoming state polls.

“We will announce the candidates when the time comes and there is no issue of component parties fighting for seats,” the Pasir Gudang BN and Umno chief told reporters last night after receiving about 50 former members of the Tasek 64 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) branch at Umno’s operations centre in Bandar Seri Alam.

Mohamed Khaled said the BN components were not like other coalitions. He gave an assurance that there would be no overlaps between BN component parties for the Johor poll.

“At present, we allow them to fight it out among themselves. However, when the time comes for the candidates to be announced, BN will make sure that strong support is given to the coalition,” he said.

The Opposition appears to remain fractured ahead of the upcoming battle despite initial plans to present a united front to go toe-to-toe against the BN.

Talks between the fledgling Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and PKR appears to have broken down with leaders from both parties accusing the other of irresponsibility.

Mohamed Khaled was equally dismissive of claims that Umno was facing internal rifts as alleged by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Mersing last Wednesday.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin looks like he is depressed. We’re both in politics and we should practise it in a healthy way. Let us refrain from going to the extent of insulting other people’s fathers.

“Relax, I’ve lost before and ended up not having anything,” said Mohamed Khaled, who was Johor’s former mentri besar before he lost both the Pasir Gudang parliament seat and also Permas state seat in the previous 2018 general election.

MALAY MAIL

