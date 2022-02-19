‘HE MUST BE PART OF THE BATTLEFIELD’ – DAP ORDERS CHIN TONG TO CONTEST IN SKUDAI – BUT WILL HE BECOME A VICTIM OF VICIOUS FACTIONAL INFIGHTING

The DAP national organising secretary told Malaysiakini that the decision was made despite Liew’s reluctance to be fielded as a candidate for a state seat.

“I can confirm that the party central leadership has directed him (Liew) to contest.

“Because the leadership feels that Liew as the state committee chair, he must be the general and lead (other DAP candidates) into battle.

“He must be part of the battlefield,” Loke told Malaysiakini in an interview in Kuala Lumpur.

Liew has never contested a state seat before. He made his political debut in 2008 by winning the Bukit Bendera parliamentary seat.

He moved to Johor in 2013 and won Kluang parliamentary seat. Liew then challenged MCA president Wee Ka Siong in the 2018 general election but lost by a narrow 303-vote-majority in Ayer Hitam.

Asked which seat Liew will be asked to fight, Loke said the details will be revealed at a later event.

‘No running away’

However, Loke confirmed that it would not be the Skudai state seat, which DAP won handsomely in 2018.

The incumbent in Skudai is Tan Hong Pin, who won with a 35,126-vote majority in the 2018 general election.

Tan will not be contesting in the Johor state polls as he is expected to be fielded in the Labis parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election, which is due in 2023 but could be held earlier.

According to Loke, Liew had expressed his preference to contest at the national level.

“But this round because it is a separate election for the state, he cannot run away. He must contest to be seen as leading the campaign,” Loke said.

Asked if this means that Liew would not be fielded to contest a parliamentary seat in the 15th general election, Loke said it was still premature to discuss the matter.

In the past, only the Sarawak election is held separately from the federal elections.

However, political realignments since the 2018 general election have led to state polls being called in Sabah, Malacca and now Johor before the federal election.

This has also forced parties to change the way they field candidates as they can no longer conveniently move a candidate from a state to a federal seat or vice versa.

Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12. Nomination day is fixed for Feb 26.

Kit Siang: Low voter turnout will see repeat of Malacca polls

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has warned Johor voters that another low turnout during the upcoming legislative assembly elections and opposition vote split will ensure BN victory, just like during the Malacca election last November.

Speaking during a DAP-organised dinner in Johor Bahru last night, the Iskandar Puteri MP said Umno and BN won the Malacca election by a landslide despite securing less than half the votes cast. “Did Umno win back the support of the people of Malacca during the state election last year? No, they did not,” he said. BN won the Malacca election and has the coveted two-thirds majority in the legislative assembly by securing only 38.4 percent of the votes cast. Lim warned that another landslide victory in Johor will likely pave the way for an early parliamentary election, regardless of whether the current Covid-19 wave ebbs. ‘No to kleptocracy’ He also predicted that should BN win such an election, Najib Abdul Razak would return as the 10th or 11th prime minister. “The voters of Johor must lead Malaysians in making it very clear that the country does not want someone, who is well-known for making Malaysia into a kleptocracy, to return to lead the nation,” said Lim, who is a native of Batu Pahat, Johor. He urged Johoreans to observe the ongoing criminal trial of former banker Roger Ng in the US, for his part in the 1MDB affair. Lim noted that US attorney-general Jeff Sessions had described the 1MDB scandal as “kleptocracy at its worse” due to the billions of 1MDB monies being abused. “It is the Malaysian taxpayers and future generations who will have to pay the billions of 1MDB debts for such corruption,” said Lim. 1MDB, formed in 2009, was Najib’s brainchild. The state-owned firm eventually racked up RM42 billion in debt with little to show. Najib is currently on trial for misappropriating RM2.6 billion of the fund into his own bank accounts. “The Johor election is, therefore, not only about Johor but about Malaysia and the future of our children and children’s children in the coming decades – whether Malaysia can become a better country as to become a world-class great nation before Malaysia’s centennial in 2063,” said Lim.

