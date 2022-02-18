WINDS OF CHANGE START TO BLOW INTO MALAYSIA’S OPPOSITION, DRUGGED INTO A STUPOR BY INCOMPETENT ‘EMPEROR WITH NO CLOTHES’ ANWAR – GERAK INDEPENDENT’S SITI KASIM TO CONTEST IN BATU IN GE15 – EX-DPM’S SON TAWFIK EYES SEVERAL SEATS INCLUDING MUHYDDIN’S PAGOH, MASZLEE’S SIMPANG RENGGAM – INDEED PARLIAMENT NEEDS TO SWEEP OUT THE CORRUPT AS WELL AS ‘TIN KOSONGS’

Human rights lawyer Siti Kasim has announced that she will contest as an independent candidate in the Batu parliamentary seat in the next general election.

She is one of the candidates unveiled by Gerak Independent in a press conference today.

The political reform group also announced four other candidates including activist KJ John (for Petaling Jaya), former journalist Charles CJ Chow (Subang Jaya), Wangsa Maju resident Raveentheran Suntheralingam (Wangsa Maju) and Sabah-based lawyer Roland Cheng (Kota Kinabalu).

Siti said Gerak Independent has identified 15 seats but it will contest in less than 10.

She stressed the importance of being elected into Parliament in order to change the country.

“Why is it that they (civil society groups) fight for these issues but nothing has changed? Or there’s only been a little change despite them making a lot of presentations to the government, meeting with ministers, being involved in roundtable discussions, and all that. Why?

“Because only Parliament can change the policies and laws that are being implemented,” Siti was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

“This is why I keep saying, if you want change in Malaysia, you have to have good people in Parliament then only will you get good policies,” the activist added.

Tawfik Ismail undecided on seat

Meanwhile, former Sungai Benut MP Tawfik Ismail was quoted by The Star as saying he is still undecided which constituency to contest.

“I could contest in Pontian or Simpang Renggam, which was my former constituency of Sungai Benut.

“I could also contest in Mersing, Pagoh, Ampang or Langkawi,” said Tawfik, who is also the son of former deputy prime minister Ismail Abdul Rahman.

