DAP REBELS END FEUD WITH CHIN TONG – AS SHAFIE & WARISAN BREATHE DOWN HARD ON DAP & BERSATU SEATS

This was after Tan’s group, comprising incumbent assemblypersons Ng Yak Howe (Bentayan), Ee Chin Li (Tangkak), Cheo Yee How (Perling) and Yeo Tung Siong (Pekan Nanas) agreed to a compromise solution brokered by the party’s central leadership.

Under the arrangement struck on Feb 13, three of the five incumbents – Ng, Ee and Yeo, will be re-fielded in their respective seats for the Johor polls.

Two others – Tan and Cheo, will be dropped. Tan, however, will be fielded during the next general election in the parliamentary seat of Labis.

“After several negotiations, we agreed on this solution. Although it is not perfect, we felt that there was not much time left and the preparation should start as soon as possible,” Tan told Malaysiakini in an interview.

He said his group had proposed an “alternative solution” to the DAP candidature committee on Feb 9, but it was rejected on Feb 12.

He declined to reveal details of the alternative proposal, merely stressing that they are prepared to compromise and are no longer insisting on all five candidates contesting.

Tan claimed Liew was very insistent and there was speculation that he would resign as the Johor DAP chief if the federal leaders gave in to the group’s full demands.

“We don’t want to see the change of the commander, it would really affect the election result,” he said.

Supporters of Tan’s group have been organising solidarity rallies in recent weeks, after they caught wind that Liew might have them dropped as election candidates for the Johor polls.

The protesters had also organised an event for Liew to demand an explanation and zoomed in on his empty chair during a Facebook live stream.

Not the first flare-up

This is not the first flare-up in Johor DAP.

In the run-up to the Johor DAP party election last year, Tan was among those who were accused of mounting an effort to oust Liew as the state chief.

However, Tan denied conspiring against Liew.

However, the flip perspective is a clash between what is perceived as the party’s aloof elites and grassroots leaders.

Amid the tensions in the Johor DAP polls, party veteran Lim Kit Siang came out to publicly endorse Liew.

Liew’s team eventually swept the state party election while Tan failed to make it into the top 15 who are guaranteed a leadership spot.

Liew urged to reconcile

Tan, in the interview, urged Liew to reunite the party.

He said the situation worsened as Liew was unwilling to meet with disgruntled party grassroots.

“He was seen to be procrastinating and running away from the problems. If he had explained to the grassroots at the beginning, the situation wouldn’t worsen.

“Most of the DAP members love the party, they would accept whatever explanation that is provided eventually although there are differences of opinion,” Tan said.

Liew in a Facebook post on Feb 9 confirmed that Tan would not be fielded as a candidate as the plan was to field him in a parliamentary seat.

However, as this is the first Johor state polls where it will not be held concurrently with the federal elections, he said Tan would have to wait until the 15th general election to be fielded.

Liew’s explanation did not convince Tan’s supporters, who are worried that Liew is planning a purge, prompting the federal leadership to eventually intervene and broker a resolution.

Tan stressed that his supporters and grassroots would continue to back the DAP in the Johor polls – and he urged the state leadership to be involved in the reconciliation process.

Asked if he was concerned that this episode would reflect badly on the DAP among independent voters in the Johor polls, Tan believed that the more important thing was whether the process was rational and the appeal reasonable.

He said the party grassroots were only airing their support for certain DAP candidates and was not attacking any particular individual.

He also opined that the cause of the controversy was a candidate selection system that lacked transparency.

Tan hoped that the new central leadership, which is to be elected on March 20, would address the issue. He also confirmed that he will run in the central party election.

However, before DAP members cast their ballot in their party polls, they must first face Johoreans in the state election.

Johoreans will go to the polls on March 12. The candidate nomination day is Feb 26. MKINI

