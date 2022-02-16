COLOUR BLIND OR NOT, ZAHID INSISTS UMNO-BN ‘EVERGREEN’ – AND ‘HAVE NEVER FAILED OR MISUNDERSTOOD THE ASPIRATIONS OF THE YOUTH’

BARISAN Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded young voters that parties in the coalition are evergreen and have never failed or misunderstood the aspirations of the youth.

In a Facebook post, he stated that BN has remained relevant since 1973 and that it is important for the young voters in the March 12 Johor elections to know this.

“(Being) ‘young’ is not about the age of a party, but policies and agendas that will benefit the young and the old,” he said.

The Umno president said BN is a solid, strong, consistent and sustainable coalition compared with other coalitions, and that BN’s aim to serve the people has never been forsaken, instead it resonates with the country’s stability under its administration.

The Bagan Datuk MP said young voters should be made aware of the matter so that they would not be confused with the use of the term “young” in politics.

Zahid said BN comprises a combination of old and new leaders with vast experience and knowledge, as well as fresh and new ideas and inspiration, thus elevating the interests of people across all levels of society, regardless of race, religion, age and gender.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8.

– Bernama

.