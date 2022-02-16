ISMAIL SABRI SETS NEW NATIONAL RECORD – 27,831 NEW COVID CASES – THE HIGHEST EVER SINCE PANDEMIC BEGAN

The Health Ministry reported 27,831 new daily Covid-19 cases today – a new record.

The previous record was set on Aug 26 last year during the height of the Covid-19 Delta variant wave.

However, unlike the Delta wave, the number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care remains relatively low.

According to Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, there are only two states (Kuala Lumpur and Johor) where the Covid-19 ICU utilisation rate was above 50 percent.

Hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients continues to grow. There were 6,619 Covid-19 patients that were hospitalised as of yesterday, up 110 percent compared to one week ago.

Selangor has the highest utilisation of beds (97 percent) meant for Covid-19 patients followed by Kelantan (88 percent), Perak (85 percent), Perlis (84 percent) and Sabah (82 percent).

MKINI

.