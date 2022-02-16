WHAT’S WRONG WITH HADI! – PAS CHIEF STIRS UP NEW DIPLOMATIC FIASCO – RECEIVES ‘AMBASSADOR’ FROM PREVIOUS AFGHAN REGIME THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN TOPPLED BY TALIBAN – SURELY HADI IS NOT SO DESPERATE FOR PUBLICITY, JOHOR POLLS OR NOT!

Special envoy to the Middle East Abdul Hadi Awang received a visit from Afghanistan’s envoy to Malaysia, Moheb Rahman Spingar, today.

Moheb was appointed by the previous Afghan government before it was toppled by the Taliban and his status as ambassador is unclear.

In a statement today, Hadi said the two discussed Malaysia’s possible role to help develop Afghanistan especially in terms of education and humanitarian needs.

Hadi had, on Feb 4, met with representatives of the Taliban in Doha, Qatar.

Subsequently, the Taliban’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Mohammed Suhail Shaheen, said he had discussed with Hadi the need for Malaysia to provide economic and humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

The PAS president had reportedly agreed to this.

US publication Foreign Policy wrote in January that after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, it had contacted all its foreign missions in order to get up to speed and for diplomats to start representing the new regime.

Not all diplomats reportedly responded, and many embassies are now allegedly running out of funds to operate.

Last November, the New Strait Times cited Moheb Rahman as saying that his status as the ambassador was status quo.

“Like many of our ambassadors and diplomatic staff in other countries, we will continue with our duties and consular services,” he had said.

MKINI

.