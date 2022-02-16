SHAFIE PULLS IN THE CROWD AT JOHOR LAUNCH – EVEN WITHOUT WARISAN, ANWAR & PKR STILL GOT ZERO IN BOTH MALACCA & SARAWAK – SHAFIE ANNOUNCES WARISAN’S ENTRY INTO JOHOR POLLS – HELD TALKS WITH MUDA’S SYED SADDIQ & EX-BERSATU STATE CHIEF MAZLAN BUJANG – BUT NO DECISIONS ON EITHER YET – WHILE UMNO’S FORMER KUKUP REP IS NOW WARISAN’S JOHOR CHIEF COORDINATOR

Warisan ropes ex-Umno man to lead Johor charge, confirms electoral debut

Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal yesterday confirmed his party’s electoral debut in Johor and roped in a former Umno leader, Suhaimi Salleh, to the new state chapter.

Shafie did not disclose the exact seats Warisan plans to contest in Johor but it is noteworthy that Suhaimi was the Kukup assemblyperson from 2008 to 2013.

Warisan insiders have indicated that they will only contest a handful of seats to “test the waters”.

Shafie acknowledged concerns that the Sabah-based Warisan may split the votes for the opposition, but he added that with or without Warisan, the main opposition Pakatan Harapan had performed poorly.

“When we didn’t contest in Malacca and Sarawak, PKR still lost while DAP saw their seats reduced,” he said.

As such, Shafie said Warisan wants to provide an alternative to the people.

The announcement was made at a 155-table dinner function at Pekin Restaurant, attended by some 1,000 people, in Taman Sutera in Johor Bahru last night.

Among the invited VIPs at the event included Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and incumbent Puteri Wangsa assemblyperson Mazlan Bujang, who recently quit Bersatu.

However, Syed Saddiq and Mazlan did not turn up at the event.

Muda is the only opposition party that has struck a deal with Pakatan Harapan to contest in the Johor state election, without clashing.

Another opposition party, Pejuang, led by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, plans to contest 42 seats.

The Malay-based party has declined cooperation with other opposition parties.

Notable leaders who did turn up at the dinner included Selangor’s Teratai assemblyperson Bryan Lai who last year quit DAP amid an extramarital affair controversy and former Johor Gerakan Wanita vice-chief Wong Siew Poh and former MIC central working committee member S Sunther.

Warisan in talks

At a press conference later, Shafie said Warisan was still in talks with Muda, but he did not disclose the nature of the negotiations.

He added that he spoke to Syed Saddiq last night but said Muda had yet to make a decision.

On a related matter, Shafie said he was also in discussions with Mazlan.

During the event, one of the slides erroneously displayed Mazlan as Warisan’s new Johor chief.

It was an indication that Warisan had courted Mazlan for the role but Mazlan has declared support for Umno Johor chief Hasni Mohammed.

However, Shafie said Mazlan has indicated a willingness to help Warisan.

At the event, several Bersatu members from 11 branches in Sekijang submitted their Warisan membership forms to Shafie.

Shafie declined to reveal the seats Warisan planned to contest, stating that an announcement will be made in due time. MKINI

Shafie confirms Warisan entering Johor poll as preparation for GE15

JOHOR BARU — Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said Warisan is not looking to form the next Johor government in the March 12 vote but using it as preparation for the 15th general election that may be held this year.

He said there was an urgent need for the party to secure the federal government in an effort to solve the country’s deteriorating situation.

“Malaysia is a country that has capable human capital as well as being rich in natural resources.

“However, at present we are straddled with pressing economic problems, national debt liability of RM1.2 trillion and also a growing unemployment rate. Even our neighboring countries are not so bad off compared to us.

“So, there is an immediate need to overcome all this by securing the federal government (in GE15),” said Mohd Shafie to reporters at the Johor Warisan launch and Chinese New Year celebration held at the Pekin Restaurant in Taman Sutera here late last night.

He was asked about Warisan’s plans after he officially announced the party’s participation in the upcoming Johor polls scheduled for March 12.

Also present at the event was Warisan vice-president Datuk Junz Wong and the party’s newly appointed Johor state coordinators Suhaimi Saleh, Datuk Sunther Subramaniam and Wong Siew Poh.

Mohd Shafie said the party will soon announce the number of seats that it will be contesting in the Johor state election as well as collaboration with other parties.

“At present Warisan has not confirmed if we will contest on our own or with another party. We will decide based on the prevailing situation.

“However, earlier on we have also held discussions with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance and its president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman,” he said, adding that the talks have ended and Warisan is awaiting feedback from Muda.

On offers by other parties to work together, Mohd Shafie said there have been many but added that Warisan is not keen to establish any kind of collaboration for the time being.

“We have been part of Barisan Nasional (BN) as well as Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its enough for us as its not the people’s choice.

“The people are fed-up with political parties and politics.

“What we want to achieve is for the people to determine who will lead them, not only in Johor but also for Malaysia in the coming GE15.

“So, it is not BN, PH or Perikatan Nasional that will determine who will lead, but the people themselves,” said Mohd Shafie.

Warisan is the latest political party that has officially announced its participation in the Johor state election.

Besides Warisan, BN, PH, PN, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Muda have officially announced that they will contest in the state polls. The other political parties that have expressed their intention to contest are Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for February 26, with early voting on March 8. MALAY MAIL

