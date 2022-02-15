‘EH, HE’S BACK MENTIONING MY NAME’ – ‘SCUM OF THE EARTH’ NAJIB GOES FROM PM TO CONVICTED THIEF TO LOWBROW COMEDIAN – AND YET UMNO ROARS WITH LAUGHTER – EVEN AS MUDA TELLS VOTERS NOT TO GIVE UP OR GIVE IN TO THE CORRUPT – ‘I KNOW HOW IT FEELS. I TRULY DO’

Johor polls: ‘He has really recovered,’ Najib says after Dr M urges voters not to support Barisan

PETALING JAYA: Another post by Datuk Seri Najib Razak is setting social media abuzz after the Pekan MP mocked Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for urging Johoreans not to vote for Barisan Nasional in the coming state election.

“Eh, he’s (Dr Mahathir) back (mentioning) my name. That means he has really recovered,” Najib said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Feb 15) that garnered nearly 8,500 reactions within 45 minutes.

Dr Mahathir had earlier been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for an elective procedure on Jan 7 and was discharged on Jan 13.

He was readmitted for follow-up treatment on Jan 20 and discharged on Feb 5.

There were serious concerns about Dr Mahathir’s health and the Langkawi MP had admitted that his recent hospitalisation had been a huge personal challenge.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dr Mahathir wrote a letter to voters in Johor, saying that the outcome of the upcoming state election will have big implications.

Dr Mahathir claimed that the election was engineered by a group known as the “court cluster” from Umno as a way to strengthen Barisan’s support ahead of the 15th General Election.

“So that if they win in the coming general election, they can use their position to resolve cases of abuse of power, stolen public funds and assets,” he wrote.

Dr Mahathir said members of the Umno court cluster would not be contesting in the upcoming Johor election.

“But those who contest under Umno and Barisan will give strength to the ‘court cluster’ and kleptocrats,” he added.

Dr Mahathir said his party, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, would participate in the state election and urged locals to back it.

“I will write again to everyone, God willing,” he wrote. – ANN

‘Don’t give up and give in to the corrupt’: Muda to Johor voters in S’pore

Muda today urged Johor voters who are residing in Singapore to cast their votes in the upcoming Johor state election despite their frustration of what had been happening with Malaysia’s politics of late.

In an open letter, Muda co-founder Lim Wei Jiet said he knew that many Johoreans in Singapore had been asking themselves why they should bother taking part in the election after seeing their mandate in the 2018 general election betrayed by some representatives that they voted into office.

“I know how it feels, I truly do.

“But I also know that this is what the corrupt immoral politicians behind the Sheraton Move want to achieve. Make no mistake: their goal then was not only to take over Putrajaya. Their main goal was to break the spirit of ordinary Malaysians – to make me, you and all of us lose faith in the system. To not bother with voting. To not hold them accountable. To let them remain in power so they can loot & abuse their powers unchecked.

“So, whilst we can remain disappointed, we must never give in to the corrupt. We must never lose hope that change can be achieved. There is an idiom in Chinese, which aptly states: despite repeated defeats, one must continue to swim upstream,” Lim said.

He was referring to the 2020 political coup dubbed as Sheraton Move, which saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan federal government that was elected in Malaysia’s 14th general election in 2018. The coup then led to the fall of many Harapan-led state governments.

More snap polls soon if Umno wins

According to Lim, the votes of Johor voters are important in that they would not only determine the fate of the southern state but also have an impact on other states and the country as a whole.

He claimed that if Umno wins the Johor state election, more snap polls would be triggered in other states to create momentum to push for the dissolution of Parliament and pave the way for a general election.

“The outcome which may result in corruption charges being dropped against high-profile figures.

“If there’s any state which can stop Umno’s path of destruction, it will be Johor. A Johor which I have always known to be moderate, progressive, forward-looking and which celebrates differences between races.

“Therefore, your vote means a lot. Every one of them. If every one of the roughly 200,000 Johoreans in Singapore vote, it has a huge impact on the outcome of many state seats in Johor,” he said.

The Johor state election was triggered when the state legislative assembly was dissolved last month. The Election Commission has decided that the nomination day will be held this Feb 26, which marks the beginning of the election’s campaign period.

Polling day has been set on March 12. MKINI

ANN / MKINI

