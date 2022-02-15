HOW CRUEL HAS THIS COUNTRY BECOME – AS ISMAIL SABRI BLABBERS ON ABOUT ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ – ANOTHER SUSPECT DIES AT GOMBAK POLICE HQ, THIS TIME 2 HOURS AFTER HE WAS DETAINED

The police have reported the death in custody of a 39-year-old man within two hours of his arrest at the Gombak district police headquarters in Selangor.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Azri Ahmad said the man was arrested in connection with a police investigation into a case under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He was brought to the Gombak headquarters at 4.45pm yesterday but complained of breathing difficulties at 5.30pm and was brought to the Selayang Hospital.

According to a statement by Azri, the man, who is of Malay ethnicity, was pronounced dead at 6.30pm yesterday.

“The cause of death has yet to be ascertained and the case will be investigated by the integrity and standards compliance department,” said Azri.

Last year, security guard S Sivabalan, 43, died an hour after his arrest on May 20 at the same location.

An autopsy later revealed he died of a heart attack.

Just prior to that, cow’s milk seller A Ganapathy died at Selayang Hospital on April 18, after being detained at the Gombak police headquarters on Feb 24 to assist in an investigation against his brother.

On March 11, his mother S Thanaletchumy, 60, lodged a report at the same Gombak headquarters alleging her son was beaten while in custody.

The number of deaths in custody has led to renewed calls for the setting up of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

