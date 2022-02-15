Zahid said the National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman has still not presented any plans to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic slump.
YOU’RE RIGHT, ZAHID! – MUHYIDDIN HAS NO IDEA HOW TO REVIVE THE ECONOMY – JUST LIKE YOU & NAJIB, HE ONLY KNOWS HOW TO SQUEEZE IT DRY – AND THEN FORCE THE PEOPLE TO TAKE MONEY FROM THEIR PENSION FUNDS TO SURVIVE ECONOMIC & HEALTH CRISES BROUGHT ON & EXACERBATED BY ONE LOUSY GOVT AFTER ANOTHER
Zahid added that he was unsure if the NRC could do anything to restore the economy.
“This is an urgent matter that the council should have addressed by now.
“Formulate great ideas that will help take our country out of the economic slump and the trauma of the pandemic. Stop blaming (political) parties, especially Umno,” he said in a swipe at Muhyiddin.
Zahid then cited Indonesia as an example of a stable and strong government that had taken crucial decisions and implemented them effectively and smoothly.
The NRC was formed in July 2021 to replace the special Cabinet committee that had been tasked with managing the national recovery plan.
Tell your ministers to back EPF withdrawal first, Najib tells PN Youth chief
PETALING JAYA: Najib Razak has urged Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari to ask the ministers who have protested against another one-off withdrawal under the Employees’ Provident Fund i-Citra scheme to change their minds and support the request one final time.
In a Facebook post, the former prime minister said if all ministers in Bersatu, PAS and Umno agree to approve the final withdrawal of RM10,000 at the next Cabinet meeting, there should be no reason why the process could not be implemented quickly.
“Now that PN has already pledged its conditional support for Ismail and he is indeed its choice as prime minister, I hope that Ahmad will ask other PN ministers to support the call for one final withdrawal under the i-Citra scheme,” he said.
Najib said he was informed that this issue was raised during a Cabinet meeting but was opposed by several Bersatu ministers, including the finance minister who was first appointed by PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin when he was prime minister.
Earlier today, Ahmad questioned why Ismail had still not given the green light for the i-Citra withdrawal when some Umno leaders were suggesting it was vital for Malaysians who are struggling after being hit by Covid-19 and the floods.
“I understand Ismail wants to implement this withdrawal but the finance minister (Tengku Zafrul Aziz) is opposed to it,” he said.