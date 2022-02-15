YOU’RE RIGHT, ZAHID! – MUHYIDDIN HAS NO IDEA HOW TO REVIVE THE ECONOMY – JUST LIKE YOU & NAJIB, HE ONLY KNOWS HOW TO SQUEEZE IT DRY – AND THEN FORCE THE PEOPLE TO TAKE MONEY FROM THEIR PENSION FUNDS TO SURVIVE ECONOMIC & HEALTH CRISES BROUGHT ON & EXACERBATED BY ONE LOUSY GOVT AFTER ANOTHER

Muhyiddin has no idea how to restore economy, says Zahid PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has criticised former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin for being clueless on reviving the country’s economy. Zahid said the National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman has still not presented any plans to address the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic slump. “He has yet to present any big plans to steer Malaysia out of the pandemic and its economic slump,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Zahid added that he was unsure if the NRC could do anything to restore the economy.

“This is an urgent matter that the council should have addressed by now.

“Formulate great ideas that will help take our country out of the economic slump and the trauma of the pandemic. Stop blaming (political) parties, especially Umno,” he said in a swipe at Muhyiddin.

Zahid then cited Indonesia as an example of a stable and strong government that had taken crucial decisions and implemented them effectively and smoothly.

The NRC was formed in July 2021 to replace the special Cabinet committee that had been tasked with managing the national recovery plan.

