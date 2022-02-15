IF MAHATHIR, WHO WAS WITHIN SIGHT OF THE OTHER SHORE & ONLY JUST PULLED BACK FROM THE BRINK, CAN SAY IT – MALAYS HAD BETTER BELIEVE IT! – JOHOR POLLS PLANNED BY NAJIB & ZAHID ‘COURT CLUSTER’ TO ESCAPE THEIR CHARGES & RETAKE POWER – ‘TILL NOW, UMNO IS STILL DEFENDING KLEPTOCRATS’

Pejuang in Johor polls to stop Umno’s court cluster, kleptocrats, says Dr Mahathir

THE Johor elections must not be taken lightly as it will have implications for the 15th general election, Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

In an open letter to Johor voters, the former prime minister said this is because the “court cluster” and “kleptocrats” in Umno intend to use the elections to shore up their positions ahead of the national polls.

As such, his party Pejuang is contesting in the state elections in a bid to stop this group from gaining traction, he added.

“The state polls was planned by the group known as the court cluster and kleptocrats in Umno. Their plan is to strengthen their position in the states as an early move to prepare for GE15.

“Even though they are not contesting in the Johor elections, voting for the candidates who stand on an Umno or Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket is akin to strengthening to court cluster and kleptocrats,” Dr Mahathir said.

He reminded Johor voters that in 2018, they had rejected Umno and BN because of then prime minister Najib Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal.

“Umno and BN did not want to take action nor force Najib to resign. Instead, they continued to defend him.

“Now, they are still defending kleptocrats. That is why my party Pejuang is contesting in the Johor elections – to prevent these kleptocrats and court cluster from fulfilling their plans.

“I urge Johor voters to join Pejuang in stopping them.”

Pejuang has said it will contest in 42 out of Johor’s 56 state seats.

The polls have been set for March 12, with the filing of nominations on February 26, and early voting on March 8.

The elections were called by the BN-led government, which had a one-seat majority in the legislative assembly before it was dissolved, but said it needed the polls for better political stability. TMI

In open letter to Johor voters, Dr Mahathir says Umno will use snap poll to save ‘kleptocrats, court cluster’

KUALA LUMPUR — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused Umno today of forcing the premature Johor election to gain the political power it needs to save its leaders he described as “kleptocrats” and a “court cluster”. In a letter to the state’s voters, Dr Mahathir said victory in Johor would position the party to win the 15th general election, after which he claimed it would use its power to absolve its “court cluster” leaders who have been charged with corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering, among others. “There are voters who say that the court cluster and kleptocrats are not contesting at the Johor state election. “It is true, but those who are contesting under the Umno or BN (Barisan Nasional) flag will give the power to the court cluster and kleptocrats,” said the Pejuang chairperson in a statement. Dr Mahathir said this was why his Pejuang party will contest at the Johor state election: to ensure that Umno and BN will not win and give power back to the kleptocrats and those from the court cluster. “I am sure the people of Johor will join Pejuang and put a dent in their plans,” he said. On February 11, Pejuang President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said that the party would be contesting on its own and would not be part of the Opposition’s big tent. He said Pejuang will be running in 42 out of 56 state seats in the coming polls. The EC has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election. Nomination day is set for February 26, with early voting on March 8. MALAY MAIL

