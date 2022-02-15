Sabah-based Warisan hopes to use Johor as a platform to test the waters for its potential electoral debut in Peninsular Malaysia, according to party insiders.

As such, they indicated that Warisan is mulling to contest a handful of seats in Johor.

However, it is understood that a final decision will only be made after Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal concludes his Johor tour tomorrow (Feb 16)

“Shafie is in Johor from Monday to Wednesday for several programmes and walkabouts.

“This is going to also be a way for him to see the local issues and gauge the mood on the ground. All these may help the president to decide whether Warisan is going to contest or not,” a party leader privy about the plan told Malaysiakini on condition of anonymity.

The party operatives say Warisan is only considering around three seats or less.

One of the concerns, an insider said, was to avoid colliding with other opposition parties, especially those considered as friendly to Warisan.

However, the source noted that if the party decides to contest in Johor, it would be impossible to totally avoid such clashes.

Pakatan Harapan has distributed all 56 Johor state seats among themselves, after which the involvement of any other opposition party will require separate negotiations between the Harapan component parties and the non-Harapan opposition parties.

One such example was the negotiation with Muda, which has been a long-drawn-out process, particularly with PKR.

Apart from Muda, no other opposition party has entered into negotiations with the Harapan components.

By right, there should be a discussion, so that the clashes would be… less impact,” the Warisan insider said, referring to a possible discussion with other parties.

Malaysiakini understands that Warisan is also eyeing several Johor politicians who might be potential candidates to represent the party.

Shafie’s three-day visit to Johor is also said to evaluate several candidates, who may include former and incumbent elected representatives.

It was indicated that former Umno assemblyperson for Kukup, Suhaimi Salleh, who recently joined Warisan, is on the list of those being considered to contest on Warisan’s flag.

The Johor state election will be held on March 12 following the dissolution of the Johor State Legislative Assembly last month.

So far, opposition parties that have confirmed that they are fielding candidates in the polls are Pakatan Harapan, Muda and Pejuang.

Pejuang has declined negotiations with other parties and will contest 42 out of the 56 Johor seats.

PBM is also planning to contest and has declared itself as pro-BN.

Last week, Warisan vice-president Junz Wong reportedly said that Shafie will make a decision on whether the party will contest in Johor “in a few days”.

MKINI

