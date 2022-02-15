NAJIB POPULAR WITH THE MALAYS DESPITE BEING A CONVICTED FELON – ‘HE’S ALREADY GONE TO COURT & THAT SHOULD BE IT,’ UMNO DEFENDS ‘WORLD’S BIGGEST CROOK’ EX-PM – BUT HAS NAJIB, SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS’ JAIL, GONE TO PRISON YET? HOW HAS HE PAID HIS DUES? BY MASTERMINDING ‘COURT CLUSTER’ COMEBACK & STIRRING POLITICAL CRISES?

Najib will campaign for BN as he’s popular, says Nur Jazlan

ALTHOUGH convicted of graft, former prime minister Najib Razak will campaign for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Johor state elections as he is still popular with the people, Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed said.

Najib has been convicted of corruption charges involving funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd. His conviction and sentence, however, are stayed pending his appeal.

The former prime minister is still facing multiple graft charges over 1MDB and for tampering with an audit report.

Nur Jazlan said BN has already foreseen Najib’s involvement in campaigning will be made an issue, not only by the opposition but also by Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Last week, Bersatu president and PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin revived Najib’s history of scandals with 1MDB in his response to being called a “traitor” for bringing down the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020.

The two former prime ministers have traded barbs on social media with Muhyiddin highlighting Najib’s criminal conviction and calling him “the real traitor for embezzling 1MDB funds” and Najib pointing to Muhyiddin’s betrayal of allies while he and Bersatu were part of PH.

Muhyiddin listed down the RM42 million that Najib received from SRC International and said the corporate social responsibility funds were used for his own benefit.

In 2020, Najib was found guilty of seven counts of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power and was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million.

On December 8 last year, the Court of Appeal rejected the Pekan MP’s appeal to have the conviction and sentence overturned.

He has filed an appeal to the Federal Court against the appellate court’s decision.

Muhyiddin, said Nur Jazlan, is just trying to revive memories of Najib’s scandals knowing this was what caused the fall of BN in the 2018 general election.

In the 14th general election, the people voted against BN in Johor despite the popularity of the state government and former menteri besar Khaled Nordin. Johor is also the birthplace of Umno.

Nur Jazlan also believed that many voters have forgotten about Najib’s scandals.

“He has already gone to court and that should be it,” he said.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12 with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8.

Since early this month, however, Najib has already been on the ground in Johor to meet voters.

Despite his conviction and the controversies surrounding Najib, Nur Jazlan said voters should focus on Johor’s issues.

“We hope that the voters will distinguish between federal and state issues. For now, Johor needs a stable government that can plan the policies to help the state bounce back,” said the former three-term Pulai MP.

Previously, Nur Jazlan said Umno and BN want this election so as to have a clear mandate, as the three changes in menteris besar in Johor had disrupted any chance of long-term planning.

“Under PH, Dr Mahathir Mohamad changed the menteri besar from Osman Sapian (to Sahruddin Jamal) and then after the Sheraton Move, Muhyiddin sacrificed Sahruddin so that he could be prime minister,” said Nur Jazlan.

“These changes have stopped the state government from policy planning and we hope that the voters will give Hasni Mohamed (Barisan Nasional’s candidate for menteri besar) a chance.”

Despite the upheavals, Hasni has managed to stabilise the political situation in Johor, he said.

“He just needs a bit more time and a stronger mandate,” he added.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

