PAKATAN Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim has urged parties in the coalition, including ally Muda, to set aside disagreements and face the Johor elections as a united front.

Speaking during the launch of PH’s election machinery today, the PKR president reminded the parties to look forward to restore the people’s mandate.

“Our machinery must now look forward, let go of previous exchanges and we must work to return the people’s mandate,” the Port Dickson MP said.

He also reminded opposition supporters that PH was not entering the elections to grab power but to eradicate corruption and restore transparency.

“Corruption has become endemic and systemic. We have seen how leaders for many years have robbed the country for money and power.

“There is no political will to fix the country, only eagerness to cling onto power,” he said.

Difference of opinions and war of words between Muda and PKR have made headlines recently.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had accused PKR’s incumbent Tiram assemblyman Gopalakrishnan Subramaniam of not looking after the people’s welfare earlier this month.

The Muar MP has since deleted the offending social media posts and apologised.

Another incident was a poster from Muda depicting four figures representing Barisan Nasional (BN), PH, PKR and Perikatan Nasional (PN) standing arm in arm with the caption: “Don’t let corruption destroy national institutions”.

This, too, has since been deleted, with an apology from Muda information chief Luqman Long.

Responding to Muda’s criticism, Sabah PKR recently urged the party leadership to forgo cooperation with Muda.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu mirrored Anwar’s sentiment and also played down the issue of different logos used by PKR in the state elections.

The Kota Raja MP said integrity was more important.

“Different logos are not a big issue because we have been there back in 1999, 2004 and 2008.

“What we need is integrity. Our corruption index has dropped from level 51 to 62. When PH was the government, it was not as bad as now.

“Who suffers? The people are the one who suffer. Ministers get paid handsomely while us the opposition can live moderately but the people suffer,” said Mohamad.

In the state polls, DAP and Amanah would be using the PH logo while PKR has decided to use its own logo.

Muda will be contesting in the opposition front, also using its own logo after DAP and Amanah allocated six seats to the new party.

The Election Commission has set polling for March 12, while nomination day is February 26 and early voting on March 8. TMI