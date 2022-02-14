ANWAR GOES BACK TO HIS UMNO ROOTS – WITH HYPOCRISY THAT KNOWS NO BOUNDS! – AFTER GRABBING 2 BERSATU SEATS EYED BY MUDA, ANWAR HAS THE CHEEK TO PREACH TO PAKATAN TO ‘SET ASIDE DIFFERENCES’- EVEN AS MUDA SHOWS GREATER MAGNANIMITY, FOCUS & CALIBRE – INDEED, AS ‘SAY ONE THING, DO ANOTHER’ ANWAR SAYS ‘THERE’S NO POLITICAL WILL TO FIX THE COUNTRY, ONLY EAGERNESS TO CLING TO POWER’ – AGAINST SUCH INSINCERITY, SYED SADDIQ & MUDA SHOULD KNOW BETTER THAN TO BE GULLED INTO BACKING ANWAR AS PM EVER AGAIN
Set aside differences in facing Johor polls, Anwar tells Pakatan
PAKATAN Harapan (PH) chief Anwar Ibrahim has urged parties in the coalition, including ally Muda, to set aside disagreements and face the Johor elections as a united front.
Speaking during the launch of PH’s election machinery today, the PKR president reminded the parties to look forward to restore the people’s mandate.
“Our machinery must now look forward, let go of previous exchanges and we must work to return the people’s mandate,” the Port Dickson MP said.
He also reminded opposition supporters that PH was not entering the elections to grab power but to eradicate corruption and restore transparency.
“There is no political will to fix the country, only eagerness to cling onto power,” he said.
Difference of opinions and war of words between Muda and PKR have made headlines recently.
Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had accused PKR’s incumbent Tiram assemblyman Gopalakrishnan Subramaniam of not looking after the people’s welfare earlier this month.
The Muar MP has since deleted the offending social media posts and apologised.
Another incident was a poster from Muda depicting four figures representing Barisan Nasional (BN), PH, PKR and Perikatan Nasional (PN) standing arm in arm with the caption: “Don’t let corruption destroy national institutions”.
This, too, has since been deleted, with an apology from Muda information chief Luqman Long.
Responding to Muda’s criticism, Sabah PKR recently urged the party leadership to forgo cooperation with Muda.
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu mirrored Anwar’s sentiment and also played down the issue of different logos used by PKR in the state elections.
The Kota Raja MP said integrity was more important.
“Different logos are not a big issue because we have been there back in 1999, 2004 and 2008.
“What we need is integrity. Our corruption index has dropped from level 51 to 62. When PH was the government, it was not as bad as now.
“Who suffers? The people are the one who suffer. Ministers get paid handsomely while us the opposition can live moderately but the people suffer,” said Mohamad.
In the state polls, DAP and Amanah would be using the PH logo while PKR has decided to use its own logo.
Muda will be contesting in the opposition front, also using its own logo after DAP and Amanah allocated six seats to the new party.
The Election Commission has set polling for March 12, while nomination day is February 26 and early voting on March 8. TMI
We are not here to pick a fight with Pakatan, says Syed Saddiq
MUDA president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has assured Pakatan Harapan (PH) that the party’s main enemy is Umno-Barisan Nasional (BN).
The Muar MP said his party does not intent to fight with either PKR, DAP or Amanah in the Johor elections despite rumours saying the party was looking for a fight with PH.
“It is important for us to know who our friends and enemies are. When Muda was formed, we made it clear that we wanted to overhaul the country’s political system,” he said.
“Our enemy is Umno-BN and we will fight them together,” said Syed Saddiq during the launch of PH’s machinery in Johor.
He said Umno is using Johor as their testing ground and if they win, Syed Saddiq added that it is possible that the Malay party may call for elections in Perak and Sabah.
“They claim they want stability in calling for state polls when what they really want is to grab power,” he said.
“We need to put a stop and it must start with Johor. If they win they will continue in Perak and Sabah. That is why we need a common ground to work together.
“Umno was just lying when they used stability as an excuse to hold the polls when they were the ones who caused instability. starting with the ‘Sheraton move’ by conspiring with Muhyiddin Yassin.
“Johor is our final line of defence. We must work to win this election,” said Syed Saddiq.
The Election Commission (EC) has set polling day on March 12.
EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said nomination is slated for February 26, while early voting will be held on March 8.
The state elections are called after the state government requested for the state assembly to be dissolved, with the consent of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar. TMI
