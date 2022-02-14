‘THERE ARE MANY PARTIES & PEOPLE THAT OPPOSE UMNO IN JOHOR’ – BUT DUE TO ANWAR’S SELFISH & DUBIOUS DECISION NOT TO USE COMMON PAKATAN LOGO – AND HIS HOSTILITY TOWARDS MUDA – VOTERS ARE NOW EVEN MORE CONFUSED THAN IN MALACCA POLLS – MAHATHIR ALLY WARNS ‘SPLIT’ PAKATAN & ‘DECEIVED BY UMNO & AZMIN CARTEL’ BERSATU TO BRACE FOR MASSIVE UMNO WIN

Veteran journalist Abdul Kadir Jasin said that if Umno wins the Johor state assembly election on March 12, it will not be because Umno is strong like it used to be, but because the opposition is divided.

“There are many parties that oppose Umno, and the people who want change are many, but now they are even more divided than during the Malacca state election.

“Pakatan Harapan is divided into two because PKR wants to use its own symbol, while DAP and Amanah will use the Harapan logo.

“Voters will be confused and less confident with this selfish attitude. So, for these reasons, Umno seems to have an advantage,” Kadir said in a post on his Facebook.

In addition to that, newcomer Muda, led by Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, has managed to negotiate to run in six seats originally allocated to DAP and Amanah but the party does not appear to have enjoyed similar luck with PKR.

PKR agreed to give Muda three constituencies, but the two parties could not agree on the specific seats.

Kadir added that on the other side, in the Perikatan Nasional coalition, Bersatu and PAS do not have the strength in Johor, and Bersatu should ready itself for more punishment after having been “deceived by Umno and Azmin Ali’s faction”.

“Even Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has signalled their defeat when announcing his decision not to defend the Gambir state assembly seat.

“Bersatu is not strong, and PAS is weak. Bersatu won seats in Johor in the last general election on the strength of Harapan,” he said.

The Election Commission has set nomination day for Feb 26 and polling for March 12.

