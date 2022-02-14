USE UMNO’S OWN QUOTA OR MCA’S – IN DIRECT CHALLENGE TO ZAHID, MIC SAYS NO ISSUE WITH GIVING SEATS TO ‘FRIENDS OF BN’ – SO LONG AS THESE ARE NOT FROM MIC

‘Friends of BN’ can be given seats but not ours, says MIC

MIC president S.A. Vigneswaran says seats allocated to ‘friends of BN’ for the Johor state elections should be through Umno’s or MCA’s quota.

MIC has no issues with seats being allocated to “friends of Barisan Nasional” parties as long as they do not involve its traditional seats.

“(BN can) consider Umno seats and so on, no problem, as long as it is not our (MIC) seats,” he told reporters after the Johor MIC Brigade launching ceremony at the EduCity Sports Complex Indoor Stadium in Iskandar Puteri today.

Vigneswaran said this when asked about the seat distribution between BN component parties for the state elections, which also involved “friends of BN” parties.

Previously, the Malaysian Indian Muslim Congress and the Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party were reported to have submitted a request to the BN top leadership to contest in the state polls, based on their loyalty to the coalition all this while.

When asked about Umno’s request to switch with MIC’s two traditional seats – Gambir and Kahang – Vigneswaran said in BN, there is a spirit of “give and take”.

He said the party is discussing the matter with BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We expect good news,” he said.

During the 14th general election, MIC contested four seats but won only two – Kahang and Tenggaroh. It lost in Gambir and Skudai.

Meanwhile, Johor BN chairman Hasni Mohammad said he is ready to bring Johor to a new era of development if given the mandate as a “poster boy” in the state elections.

He said if BN wins the elections, the government vertical quota will also need to be restored, to provide housing opportunities for all communities.

“If in the past, 10% of the quota was for Indians, but Pakatan Harapan (PH) felt that we were misusing the quota,” he said during his speech.

“If we win (the Johor state elections), we need to restore the quota because it is important to provide housing opportunities for everyone.”

– Bernama

