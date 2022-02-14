ANWAR SHOWS HIS BAD FAITH – GRABS 2 OF THE 3 BERSATU SEATS EYED BY MUDA – FIELDS ‘ADOIII WOMAN’ NAPSIAH IN OSMAN SAPIAN’S KEMPAS & AN UNKNOWN 48-YEAR-OLD FIRST-TIMER IN LARKIN – DO THEY REALLY STAND BETTER CHANCES OF WINNING THAN MUDA WHICH AT LEAST HAS THE MORAL JUSTIFICATION OF SYED SADDIQ’S BERSATU PAST

PETALING JAYA: PKR has announced its first batch of candidates for the upcoming Johor elections.
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim announced the candidates for the southern zone of Johor this morning, with the party to contest in Tiram, Larkin, Kempas, Bukit Batu and Pasir Raja.
Among PKR’s more prominent candidates are former Tiram assemblyman S Gopalakrishnan, who will seek to defend his seat for another term, and Johor Wanita PKR chief Napsiah Khamis, who will be vying for Kempas.
Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, who vied for Tanjung Surat in GE14 but lost, will be contesting the Larkin seat. The Pasir Raja and Bukit Batu seats will be contested by new faces, Johor PKR Youth secretary Fakhruddin Moslim and Arthur Chiong, respectively.
Gopalakrishnan hit out at Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman earlier this month for claiming that the Indian community in Ulu Tiram were unhappy with his performance and wanted change.
Syed Saddiq later apologised to the Johor PKR vice-chief for undermining his work, which Gopalakrishnan accepted while thanking Muda for visiting his constituency.
Meanwhile, Napsiah last week expressed unhappiness with Amanah for letting Muda contest in the “easy-to-win” Puteri Wangsa constituency, saying Pakatan Harapan (PH) should have held on to the seat.
“We don’t know how loyal Muda is to us. Their loyalty hasn’t been tested yet, so that’s what we’re concerned about,” she said.
This was followed by reports that PKR and Muda’s negotiations for seats had hit a dead-end.
On Feb 9, PKR said it had offered Muda three seats, without naming the constituencies. In a separate statement the same day, Muda confirmed the offer.
Last week, DAP and Amanah announced that they had decided to allow Muda to contest in six seats in the Johor polls, though the new party’s negotiations with PKR were still ongoing at the time.
The Machap and Bukit Permai seats were given to Muda by DAP, while Amanah made way for Muda in the other four constituencies, Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong and Parit Raja.
Bersatu won Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong and Bukit Permai in GE14 before it quit PH in 2020, while Barisan Nasional won the Machap and Parit Raja seats. FMT
Johor polls: Muda not keen on three seats PKR offered, eyeing others instead, say sources
JOHOR BARU: The three seats PKR offered to Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) are not the seats that the party has their eyes on, which are Kempas, Gambir and Larkin.
However, it is learnt that PKR was offered the Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang seats instead.
Pakatan Harapan sources said that both Muda and PKR are supposed to finalise their seat negotiations by Sunday (Feb 13).
Sources said, however, that if Muda does not accept the three seats offered, then PKR could be contesting up to 20 seats.
The sources added that Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to be in Johor on Monday (Feb 14) and will announce Pakatan’s candidates for the state polls.
Earlier, Muda reached a consensus with DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, with Muda to contest in six seats – Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.
It was also agreed that Amanah, DAP and Muda would combine their election machinery to support all of its candidates.
Nominations for the Johor state election has been set for Feb 26 and polling is set for March 12.
Parit Raja and Machap were previously won by Umno in the 14th General Election.
Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai were won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in GE14, when it was still a part of the Pakatan Harapan coalition. ANN
ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.