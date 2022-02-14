‘DRAMA QUEEN’ MCA RUSHES FOR THE KILL – BUT BE CAREFUL, KA SIONG & CO! – INSTEAD OF VOTERS GETTING UPSET WITH A NORMALLY IMPERFECT DAP, THEY MIGHT SWITCH OFF EVEN MORE ON AN ABNORMALLY IMPERFECT MCA

IN the run-up to the Johor state election, DAP has reportedly decided not to field four incumbents.

Even if this could be viewed as a strategy, there is no denying that part of the decision was probably to “Touch ‘n Go” the elected representatives who have underperformed in the past years.

Naturally, if the representatives have done a good job in their respective constituencies, why would they switch them out? This is common sense.

Every elected representative has a responsibility to resolve issues faced by their voters and to forward the electorate’s grievances to the state government.

If they are not able to do these two things, the rakyat will remember and the representatives will be kicked out in the next election.

This “Touch ‘n Go” strategy means no real thought needs to go into serving the people in the long run; instead, their candidates can just focus on politicking and attacking their opponents to win votes.

However, even if DAP tries to contest with new faces, it will not be able to fool the voters. But who knows, maybe it will have a new story to sell and a new narrative this time to make voters sympathise.

No political party should take the voters lightly because they are very intelligent. In this upcoming Johor election, as of Jan 21, the electoral roll shows that there are 2,597,742 registered voters who will decide the state’s future.

Among these, 756,247 voters were newly registered, and 176,618 of them are aged between 18 and 20.

As the nation steadies itself from the Covid-19 pandemic, I urge the people of Johor, both new and veteran voters, to cast their votes responsibly and not be deceived by excuses, so that the state can advance with a stable government. ANN

LAU CHIN KOK , MCA central committee member

Drama continues in DAP ahead of Johor polls

THE Year of the Tiger has begun on a rather dangerous note for DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong.

Liew, who is also the Johor DAP chairman, is struggling to contain a political crisis that erupted over the party’s pick of candidates for the state election.

The Chinese media has gone to town on the drama and news about DAP’s internal politicking almost eclipsed that of the other parties.

There are always problems over candidates in an election except that things like this do not usually happen in DAP.

Shortly after the top DAP leadership began to unveil the election candidates, one seat at a time, news leaked that several incumbents aligned to Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin would be dropped.

That was when the pot bubbled over and Tan’s supporters staged a mini-protest in the Skudai area.

Tan and Liew have not been on good terms for several years. Their rivalry worsened after Tan mounted a challenge against Liew’s leadership in the state party election last year.

Liew’s team won big and what is happening now is akin to a winner-takes-all situation.

Those protesting claimed that the grassroots leaders were not consulted and decisions on the candidates were “coming from the sky”.

Rightly or wrongly, they believed the incumbents aligned to Tan were being dropped to make way for people aligned to Liew.

The protesters demanded to know the reasons for the changes. During the protest earlier this week, they staged a “mock trial” centred on an empty chair with Liew’s name, and livestreamed everything over Facebook.

Liew was a no-show, the chair stayed empty, but some smart alec managed to screen-capture Liew’s name among those following the live proceedings.

Tan, 40, is actually a hard-working assemblyman and is known to carry himself well at state assembly sittings, asking good questions and making sound suggestions.

Tan had apparently been informed he would not be fielded in Skudai but would be the candidate in the Labis parliamentary seat in the general election.

In an interview with a TV station, Tan said he is a party man who moved from one seat to another when asked by the leaders.

He quoted a popular Chinese song: “From the south to the north of the mountain, I have gone one full round.”

However, it is unclear if Tan will go around the mountain again.

The Chinese media have been reporting blow-by-blow insider accounts of the drama.

China Press reported that party leaders had cautioned Liew against making drastic changes in the candidate list because the Chinese mood is not as fervently pro-Pakatan Harapan as in 2018.

According to the paper, party leaders also suggested that Liew contest the election and lead the campaign as the party’s poster boy but he refused.

There are claims that the candidate list has to do with Liew trying to firm up his grip in Johor.

Alternatively, there is also talk that Liew is preparing to move out of Johor to contest in Kuala Lumpur in the general election.

According to this account, what he is doing now is clearing the deck of troublesome persons and smoothen the way for Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching to take over as the first woman state chairman.

Women in DAP have broken many glass ceilings and this may explain why Teo, currently the deputy state chairman, was made the party election director for the polls.

Teo, the former deputy education minister, has also committed herself to Johor and moved her family down from Kuala Lumpur.

Liew, on the other hand, is a rather cerebral kind of politician. He is the author of several books and is better at ideas and strategies than the nitty-gritty of politics.

Unfortunately, beautiful ideas do not always turn out beautifully in real life.

Liew has taken to Facebook to caution against emotional outbursts and public protests over the candidacy issue which would smear the party’s image.

The optics are not good for the party especially with disappointed Chinese voters looking to be inspired.

The higher-ups in the party are naturally concerned. They cannot afford a repeat of what happened in Melaka and Sarawak.

“This round of discontent is coming from the grassroots, the party is not used to this kind of behaviour. Chin Tong has become the lightning rod for those unhappy with the choice of candidates,” said a former DAP politician.

The rank and file are generally disciplined and the party was the most organised of the opposition parties but DAP has slowly grown into a genuine political party with a grassroots base who want to be heard and who think candidates should not be parachuted in.

The party has, thus far, unveiled the candidates for four seats, all of whom are incumbents.

A turnover of 30% in candidates is normal in most parties and there are 10 more candidates to be confirmed. It means the drama may not be over.

At a fundraising dinner in Kluang on Friday (Feb 11) night, national chairman and Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai gave the assurance that the seat issue would be resolved in the “fairest manner”.

However, the rupture over candidates is unlikely to jeopardise the party’s chances in the polls.

The Chinese are still largely with DAP although they complain non-stop about the party and its leaders in the kopitiam.

DAP played a huge role in storming the Umno fortress in 2018. It would not want to lose the gains made because of internal feuds. ANN

