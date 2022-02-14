ALREADY AS UNPOPULAR & DISTRUSTED AS MUHYIDDIN, NAJIB & ZAHID – ALL EYES ON ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO MAKE HIS NEXT BIG BLUNDER – AT 11TH HOUR, PKR & MUDA STILL IN STALEMATE OVER SEATS, IN PARTICULAR OVER BERSATU’S GAMBIR

A senior central PKR leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Malaysiakini that they were unable to move forward with the negotiations.

“To date, there has been no progress in the negotiations.

“There are no new updates so PKR will make its decision tomorrow (today),” he told Malaysiakini last night.

Both PKR and Muda leaders at the state level yesterday said they have surrendered the matter to the central leadership to salvage the negotiations.

Pakatan Harapan had divided the 56 seats in Johor among themselves, with 20 for PKR, 20 for Amanah and 16 for DAP.

After this, the component parties were required to reach, separately, their own deals with Muda, which is also looking to contest in the state polls.

Amanah and DAP had on Feb 9 concluded their negotiations with Muda, giving the youth-based party a total of six seats to contest, with four coming from Amanah and two from DAP.

As for PKR, the party agreed to give Muda three constituencies but the two parties were not able to come to an agreement on the specific seats.

PKR will announce their candidates in three batches today.

The candidates for the southern region will be announced in Johor Bharu at 11.30am involving the seats of Larkin, Kempas, Bukit Batu, Johor Lama, Tanjung Surat, Tiram, Pasir Raja and Layang-Layang.

Larkin is one of the seats sought by Muda but PKR is reluctant to give up. The other seat Muda sought is Gambir in northern Johor.

PKR is only willing to give up the Umno strongholds of Sri Medan, Semarang and Benut.

PKR is expected to announce its second batch of leaders at 6pm involving the seats of Rengit, Tenggaroh, Benut, Kukup and Semarang in central Johor.

It will cap off the day with another seven candidate for northern Johor at 9pm for the seats of Semerah, Bukit Naning, Gambir, Sungai Balang, Buloh Kasap, Sri Medan and Pemanis.

Johor polls: PKR likely to contest all 20 seats after deal falls through with Muda

JOHOR BARU: It seems PKR will be contesting in all 20 seats it has been allocated in the Johor state election after failing to reach a deal with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

PKR has sent an invitation to the media that party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) would be announcing the candidates later Monday (Feb 14) in three different locations.

Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan chairman, is expected to announce the party candidates for eight state seats, which are Larkin, Kempas, Bukit Batu, Johor Lama, Tanjung Surat, Tiram, Pasir Raja and Layang Layang at a hotel within the city area.

After announcing the candidates, Anwar would be officiating Pakatan and Muda election machinery with other Pakatan leaders attending as well as Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He would then be announcing the five PKR candidates for Rengit, Tenggaroh, Benut, Kukup and Semarang seats at PKR’s office in Rengit near Batu Pahat.

The Opposition chief would then announced PKR candidates for the final seven seats, which are Semerah, Bukit Naning, Gambir, Sungai Balang, Buloh Kasap, Sri Medan and Pemanis at a hotel in Batu Pahat tonight.

However, it is still unclear whether there will be last minute negotiations between Anwar and Syed Saddiq.

On Sunday, the three seats PKR offered to Muda are not the seats that the party has their eyes on, which are Kempas, Gambir and Larkin.

However, it is learnt that Muda was offered the Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang seats instead.

Pakatan sources said that both Muda and PKR are supposed to finalise their seat negotiations by Sunday (Feb 13).

Sources said, however, that if Muda does not accept the three seats offered, then PKR could be contesting up to 20 seats.

Earlier, Muda reached a consensus with DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, with Muda to contest in six seats – Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai.

It was also agreed that Amanah, DAP and Muda would combine their election machinery to support all of its candidates.

Nominations for the Johor state election has been set for Feb 26 and polling is set for March 12.

Parit Raja and Machap were previously won by Umno in the 14th General Election.

Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Puteri Wangsa and Bukit Permai were won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in GE14, when it was still a part of the Pakatan coalition. ANN

MKINI / ANN

.