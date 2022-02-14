Not all new voters looking forward to Johor polls

NOT all new voters who have been automatically registered to vote under the Undi18 law are keen to cast their ballots in the Johor state elections on March 12.

Some of these new voters told The Malaysian Insight that the polls are a priority for them.

They said they are more interested in earning their livelihood.

Wan, from Kota Tinggi, said he finds it difficult to trust politicians, especially after all the party-hopping last year.

“I am too lazy to take part in the voting. I would rather find a way to make a living than to trust these politicians,” said the 26-year-old who refused to reveal his full name.

“We better think of work, find food and help the family. No party really cares about its responsibilities (after being elected).”

The foodstall owner said he will only go out to vote if he really feels there is a need to do so.

“I am not involved with any political party, so I want to see first if there is any party that has a clear purpose for it to contest in the elections,” he said.

“If I feel it is good for that party to be elected, then I will go out to vote.”

The new voter segment is estimated at more than 749,000 or 30% of the total voters in Johor, after the automatic registration was carried out last month.

During the 14th general election (GE14), Johor had about 1.8 million voters.

The increase came after the government amended Article 119 of the Federal Constitution to allow the voting age to be lowered from 21 to 18 as well as automatic voter registration.

This saw an increase of 20-30% of voters in each of the 56 state constituencies in Johor.

Another newly registered voter, Abdul Halim Idris, also said he has lost his trust in politicians.

“It’s not that we don’t want to vote, we are not sceptical, but when we want to vote, we don’t even know whether the politicians can be trusted or not,” said the 29-year-old who works in the investment banking sector.

“Politicians need to get their goals right first, that is to serve the people, and only then will we consider voting for them.”

The Skudai resident said he is aware of his responsibility as a citizen to vote but is just put off by the chaotic political scene in the country.

“If we vote, what effect will it have on us? A lot of things are happening and they suddenly want us to vote (again),” he said.

“Young people are now thinking ahead. So when politicians want to do something, they have to stabilise the situation first.

“To vote, we will evaluate the candidates, parties and all other aspects. In terms of political parties, we see them quarrelling now.

“There are good politicians but there are also selfish ones.”

Another automatically registered voter, Farhan Mokhtar, 33, said he is not keen to vote as “no one is deserving to lead us”.

“I am still undecided if I should vote. I didn’t vote in the last general election,” said the private-sector worker.

“The political situation is still the same, and I can’t see who deserves to be voted in.”

‘My vote will make a difference’

Meanwhile, Nurul Ain Omar, 26, is looking forward to voting for the first time in the Johor polls.

After staying away from voting in the last general election, Nurul Ain said she now realises that she can make a difference through her ballot.

“In the last election, I did not understand but now I know why I have to vote,” she said.

“I will support whoever is better. I will look at the candidates’ track records and the parties involved.”

Nurul Ain hoped her vote could restore stability to the government, which she said was in chaos after GE14.

Sharifah Salahuddin, 26, also feels that her vote can make a difference.

She said she is certain of voting for the first time on March 12.

“I was not registered as a voter before this. With the automatic registration, I will certainly vote as I want the political instability in Johor to end,” she said.

The Johor polls are the first to see the participation of voters aged 18 and above after the automatic registration.

Nomination day is on February 26 while early voting is on March 8. TMI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.