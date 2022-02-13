EVEN PAS KNOWS GERAKAN IS TOOTHLESS – HADI & CO GET THE SEATS MUHYIDDIN & BERSATU ONLY WON WITH THE HELP OF DAP IN JOHOR – BUT NOW DOESN’T DARE TO CONTEST AFTER PULLING SHERATON MOVE?

PAS unhappy with some of the seats given

JOHOR BARU: PAS members are unhappy about the distribution of seats in the Johor election from their Perikatan Nasional allies, which they have described as poorly made choices, sources say.

It is learnt that state PAS leaders held a meeting at a hotel in Ulu Tiram about the allocated seats given to them for the state election.

According to a party source, PAS would be given the requested 15 seats from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to contest.

“However, PAS is unhappy with some of the seats it was allocated with,” the source said when contacted here.

The source said the questionable seats were Endau, Perling, Pulai Sebatang, Pekan Nanas, Simpang Jeram and Machap.

“Some of the seats that we were given were not only the seats which we lost badly (in GE14) but where we lost our deposits as well,” he added.

The source also said during the meeting, the party asked that its logo and flag be used for the election.

“We asked to use our logo as the Perikatan logo is quite similar to Barisan Nasional.

“But our request was denied and we were told to only use the Perikatan logo.

“We were upset with this because this may be a repeat of our losses in the Melaka state election,” he said, where PAS lost in all eight seats it contested while using the Perikatan logo for the first time in an election.However, Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin said that the seat allocation between the party, Bersatu and Gerakan has yet to be finalised.

“This is just mere speculation and my advice to party members is that we must continue to be loyal to our leaders.

“Perikatan leaders were expected to announce seat allocations during the launch of the coalition on Friday night, but it has been postponed to a later date after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin tested positive for Covid-19.

“With the event being pushed back to a later date, the PAS central leadership is still discussing the matter with our Bersatu and Gerakan friends,” Abdullah said.

Muhyiddin, who is Perikatan chairman, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

ANN

