MUHYIDDIN USES ‘SCIENCE & DATA’ ON NAJIB – LISTS DOWN HOW CONVICTED EX-PM’S SPLURGED FUNDS MISAPPROPRIATED FROM SRC – ‘RM3 MIL TO SETTLE CREDIT CARD BILLS ALONE, RM2.5 MIL PAID TO LEGAL FIRM FOR POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE, TENS OF MILLIONS OF RINGGIT ON OTHER PERSONAL & POLITICAL USE’ – WHILE ON THE DEFENSIVE NAJIB CAMP COUNTER-CLAIMS ‘NAJIB’S POPULARITY WORRIES MUHYIDDIN’

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has listed out the expenses Najib Razak paid for with funds from SRC International in the latest salvo in the war of words between the two former prime ministers.
Slamming Najib for calling him a traitor, Muhyiddin said that “not a single sen” went into his own account when he was the prime minister while Najib was found guilty of corruption in the SRC International trial.
Dismissing Najib’s previous claims that the RM42 million in SRC funds transferred into his account were used for charity and corporate social responsibility purposes, Muhyiddin cited media reports from the trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in 2019 that stated that more than RM3 million was used to settle Najib’s credit card bills alone.
Muhyiddin also said RM2.5 million was paid to a law firm for “political intelligence”, RM238,914 was paid for work promoting Barisan Nasional to the Chinese community, and RM100,000 was paid to a contractor to build a storeroom at Najib’s residence in Kuala Lumpur.
“Tens of millions of ringgit were used for other personal and political use,” said Muhyiddin.
“Yes, some money was given to orphans. But the amount is insignificant when compared to personal and political use.”
Muhyiddin previously said he was sacked as Najib’s deputy prime minister in 2015 after he called for a transparent investigation into 1MDB. Najib replied that Muhyiddin was not sacked due to this, but for conspiring with opposition politicians and violating party discipline.
Muhyiddin has also hit back at “Umno leaders” trying to portray him as a traitor by setting up Bersatu and working with PKR and DAP to bring Umno down.
He said Najib was the “true traitor” as the worsening 1MDB scandal had led to Umno’s downfall in the last general election.
Najib had also claimed Muhyiddin had a track record of being a traitor as he pulled Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, thus causing the coalition to collapse. FMT
Najib’s popularity worries Muhyiddin, claims Umno man
KUALA LUMPUR: Attacks by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin on the “court cluster” ahead of the Johor elections reflect his fear that Najib Razak’s popularity could lead to more votes for Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), an Umno leader said today.
Supreme Council member Noh Omar said no one from the so-called “court cluster” was contesting the Johor elections.
“There is no connection… Their cases are ongoing in court, so it’s not as though there is any political interference. It is not like when PH (Pakatan Harapan) were in power (and) Lim Guan Eng’s (court) case was dropped,” said Noh.
Noh, the entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister, was speaking to the media after a ceremony marking the 100th year of cooperatives in the country today.
The “court cluster” refers to a group of Umno leaders who are either on trial or have been convicted over charges of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering. It includes former prime minister Najib and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Yesterday, Muhyiddin claimed that the only way to prevent the group from returning to power was to defeat BN in the Johor elections.
Noh said there was nothing to stop Umno leaders from helping the party’s election campaign.
“What’s wrong if Najib or Zahid want to campaign? Everyone can campaign,” he said.
“Or is it because they (Bersatu) are afraid as more people wanted to support Umno when Najib campaigned in Melaka (for the state elections).”FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.