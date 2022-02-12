MUHYIDDIN USES ‘SCIENCE & DATA’ ON NAJIB – LISTS DOWN HOW CONVICTED EX-PM’S SPLURGED FUNDS MISAPPROPRIATED FROM SRC – ‘RM3 MIL TO SETTLE CREDIT CARD BILLS ALONE, RM2.5 MIL PAID TO LEGAL FIRM FOR POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE, TENS OF MILLIONS OF RINGGIT ON OTHER PERSONAL & POLITICAL USE’ – WHILE ON THE DEFENSIVE NAJIB CAMP COUNTER-CLAIMS ‘NAJIB’S POPULARITY WORRIES MUHYIDDIN’

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin has listed out the expenses Najib Razak paid for with funds from SRC International in the latest salvo in the war of words between the two former prime ministers.

Slamming Najib for calling him a traitor, Muhyiddin said that “not a single sen” went into his own account when he was the prime minister while Najib was found guilty of corruption in the SRC International trial.

“Najib had repeatedly accused me of treason. But not a single court had convicted me. That’s not like him … billions have gone into his own account,” said Muhyiddin in a statement on Facebook today.

Dismissing Najib’s previous claims that the RM42 million in SRC funds transferred into his account were used for charity and corporate social responsibility purposes, Muhyiddin cited media reports from the trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court in 2019 that stated that more than RM3 million was used to settle Najib’s credit card bills alone.

Muhyiddin also said RM2.5 million was paid to a law firm for “political intelligence”, RM238,914 was paid for work promoting Barisan Nasional to the Chinese community, and RM100,000 was paid to a contractor to build a storeroom at Najib’s residence in Kuala Lumpur.

“Tens of millions of ringgit were used for other personal and political use,” said Muhyiddin.

“Yes, some money was given to orphans. But the amount is insignificant when compared to personal and political use.”

Muhyiddin previously said he was sacked as Najib’s deputy prime minister in 2015 after he called for a transparent investigation into 1MDB. Najib replied that Muhyiddin was not sacked due to this, but for conspiring with opposition politicians and violating party discipline.

Muhyiddin has also hit back at “Umno leaders” trying to portray him as a traitor by setting up Bersatu and working with PKR and DAP to bring Umno down.

He said Najib was the “true traitor” as the worsening 1MDB scandal had led to Umno’s downfall in the last general election.

Najib had also claimed Muhyiddin had a track record of being a traitor as he pulled Bersatu out of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020, thus causing the coalition to collapse. FMT

