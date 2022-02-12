THE FIGHT FOR MALAY VOTES GETS UGLY – ‘KILL THE SNAKE FIRST’ – ZAHID SCREECHES TO UMNO-BN – EVEN AS PAS DECLARES ‘MALAYSIA WILL BE POLITICALLY STABLE WITHOUT UMNO’ – TELLS MUSLIMS NOT TO VOTE FOR UMNO-BN, ‘GIVE THEM FEWER SEATS’

Country will be politically stable without Umno – PAS election director

Political stability can be achieved in Malaysia if Umno and BN are nipped in the bud, said PAS elections director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said this is because Umno-BN had a tendency to trigger state elections.

“The formula is, without Umno, we can have stability. Any state where Umno has a few extra seats is vulnerable to snap polls.

“For example, in Malacca, their own people took down the menteri besar. Johor too is because (Umno) had more seats,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian today.

In Malacca, defections from Umno led to snap polls, while in Johor, Umno justified the need for fresh elections because of the slim one-seat majority it had.

Sanusi, who is the Kedah menteri besar, said by contrast, states where Umno has fewer seats are more stable.

“For example in Kedah, we have no problems. So the criteria is simple, give them (Umno-BN) fewer seats. So it’s important for us not to let BN win many seats,” he said.

Umno only has two assemblypersons in Kedah, and their support is not required to prop the state government up.

This is as PAS and Bersatu have 21 seats combined, which gives them a two-seat majority in the 36-seat state assembly.

Once allied under the Muafakat Nasional banner, Umno and PAS – which is now with Perikatan Nasional (PN) – are set to clash in Johor next month.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12.

Others caused instability

Responding to Sanusi, Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan said it was others who caused instability.

Without naming names, he cited incidents where a party took down its own government after 22 months, changed a menteri besar less than a year after he took office, changed state party chiefs, and threatened snap polls which forced the Johor elections.

These are clear references to Bersatu, which is PAS’ partner of choice after largely abandoning Umno.

Shahril also took veiled swipes at PAS for forming PN, and Pakatan Harapan for its role in courting Umno assemblypersons in Malacca which triggered defections and a state election.

“Political stability is synonymous with Umno,” Shahril said.

Zahid tells Sabah BN to ‘kill the snake’, if it wants to return to poweremail sharing button

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) receiving a memento from PBRS president Joseph Kurup in Kota Kinabalu today.

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today warned the coalition’s components in Sabah not to be “fooled again”, in his latest salvo against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Speaking at the launch of Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah’s (PBRS) 3rd triennial convention here, Zahid pointed out BN made a mistake in the last Sabah polls by trusting PN.

“For the 15th general election (GE15), Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin and PBRS deputy president Arthur Kurup and I will not be fooled again.

“We have emerged stronger and believe that we can win big in GE15, but first we must make sure we kill the snake, so it cannot attack us again. But who can kill it? Only BN in Sabah,” Zahid said.

He also accused PN of breaking their “gentleman’s agreement” in the Sabah state elections which took place in September 2020.

“There was a gentleman’s agreement where we would take care of our areas and they would take care of theirs.

“Instead, there were many former BN leaders who had crossed over and then planted as independent candidates in seats that were contested by BN,” Zahid said.

He added that political manipulation also resulted in another name being proposed as the chief minister candidate although the post had been initially promised to BN.

Former prime minister Najib Razak had previously said it was the betrayal by PN in the Sabah state elections that led to Bersatu’s fallout with Umno and spoiled its chances of joining Muafakat Nasional (MN).

Meanwhile, Zahid said BN has yet to decide on whether it will work with PN for the next general election (GE15) in Sabah.

Although BN’s stand of going solo was clear for the Melaka polls and in the upcoming Johor elections, he said the BN leadership, as well as state chapter, would need to deliberate over the matter first for Sabah.

“Sabah is different from other states and we must take into account the views of Sabah BN component parties.

“A decision will be made after we look at it closely,” he said.

Sabah BN is part of the Bersatu-led Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government.

On GRS’ official registration, Zahid said while BN supported the move, it would prove difficult due to BN’s constitution which does not allow a component party to be part of another official political alliance.

“We are in support of GRS being registered but the obstacle is that Umno is the core party in BN and we need to preserve that,” he said. FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

