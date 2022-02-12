Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed there are figures that are bankrolling certain political parties in the country in order to stall anti-corruption reforms.

He did not mention names but added that if it was not for his refusal to compromise with these people, he would have become prime minister.

“Do not underestimate the possibilities in politics. Some (who contest) in elections are funded purely to undermine the reform agenda.

“I admit it isn’t easy. Yes, my efforts have yet to fully bear fruit. It would have borne fruit if I had compromised.

“Don’t forget, if I had compromised, I would have already become the prime minister,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Elaborating, the PKR president said these conglomerates were turned off by his strong anti-corruption stance.

“I am definitely unpopular because these big figures find it difficult to help PKR as long as Anwar leads it.

“Frankly, I can be friends with everyone but to compromise on this (corruption) will destroy the country,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP added that his criticism of the Pandora Papers scandal had cost him support from corporate figures.

“I still remember when I spoke in Parliament about the Pandora Papers that involved the former prime minister (Najib Abdul Razak), the finance minister (Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz) and all the big names from several parties.

“The speaker (Azhar Azizan Harun) forbade me from talking about it but I wanted to because it was in the national interest.

“Billions of ringgit were taken out of the country and these people now want to be heroes. Those who wanted to ‘save the Malays’ were the same people who brought hundreds of millions out of the country.

“They have supporters because they have money. Because they have help from corporate figures,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

Pandora exposé

In Oct last year, Malaysiakini reported that tycoons Daim Zainuddin and G Gnanalingam, Zafrul, Najib, Umno president Zahid Hamidi, deputy finance minister Yamani Hafez Musa, and PKR Selayang MP William Leong were named in the Pandora Papers leak.

The exposé revealed how offshore service providers set up and managed shell companies as well as trusts in tax havens worldwide.

Having offshore entities is not illegal, but in some instances, the practice has been linked to tax evasion or tax avoidance. In other cases, it is an attempt to maintain secrecy for various reasons.

Following the reports, Anwar repeatedly pushed for the issue to be debated in the Dewan Rakyat but was blocked.

The MACC later summoned him for questioning over the matter.

MKINI

