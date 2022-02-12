PBM? – WHOS’ THAT? – OH, THE AZMIN & ZURAIDA-LINKED FROG PARTY! – FORGET ABOUT PBM, NO NEED TO WASTE INK OR OXYGEN – THEY’LL DISAPPEAR AFTER GE15, EITHER SOLD AGAIN TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER – OR USED AS A SPOILER TO FURTHER SOMEONE ELSE’S AGENDA

PBM can forget about working with coalitions for now, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: The three main coalitions – Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) – are not likely to work with Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) anytime soon, says a political analyst.

Akademi Nusantara senior fellow (strategic research) Azmi Hassan said currently PBM had nothing to offer these coalitions.

“If PBM wants to cooperate with these coalitions then the party will need to give way in the two seats that it’s contesting in the Johor state elections.

“But I don’t see that happening. That is why such cooperation would be unlikely at this time,” he told FMT.

He was commenting on a statement by PBM that it was prepared to work with any political parties or coalition which shared the party’s ideals.

Its secretary-general Nor Hizwan Ahmad said the party was aware that building alliances could help PBM serve the people more effectively.

Azmi pointed out, however, that PBM’s other option could be to work with newer parties such as Pejuang.

“Pejuang is contesting 42 seats in Johor, and that’s too much as they have minimal influence and grassroots support. Therefore, a partner like Warisan or PBM can add value to their efforts in the election.

“PBM and Pejuang will be contesting for the first time in the state elections, so they need to work something out to avoid going against each other,” he told FMT.

For PBM to have a long-lasting political future, Azmi said the party would also need to have more prominent political names joining them, as it was essential in Malaysia’s political scenario.

“For the next general election (GE15), it is important for PBM to strategise as soon as possible and identify who they want to associate with.

“However, there is a need for the party to first prove that they’re a force to be reckoned with,” he said.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said it would be difficult for Muda or Warisan, let alone PH, to work with PBM.

“This is because some PBM leaders left their parties and switched allegiance to the ruling government. The current opposition members will not like that,” he told FMT.

He was referring to former Sarawak PKR chief and Julau MP Larry Sng, who is PBM president, and another former PKR man, Tebrau MP Steven Choong, who is the senior vice-president I.

“It would also be hard for PBM to work with PN if, as rumoured, MPs such as Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin join the party as they are both currently with Bersatu, the main component party in PN,” he said.

Oh also pointed out that even if both Azmin and Zuraida joined the party, it would be hard for them to retain their seats in GE15 as they had won it under the PH banner.

“So realistically, the only coalition left is BN. However, the question is what can PBM bring to the table if BN were to work with them?” he asked.

