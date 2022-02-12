IN ALREADY PRONOUNCED-DEAD MALAYSIA, A TINY FLAME OF HOPE STARTS TO FLICKER – SYED SADDIQ TEACHES PETULANT & INSINCERE ANWAR A LESSON IN GRIT & SELFLESSNESS & GETS A THUMBS-UP FROM THE PEOPLE – ‘ALL THE MORE REASON NOT TO ADOPT THE POLITICS OF PANDERING BUT TO CHANGE THE HEARTS & MINDS OF MALAYSIA. NO MATTER HOW HARD IT IS, WE WILL SHOW THAT DIVERSITY SHOULD BE EMBRACED & NOT MERELY TOLERATED’

Muda last night formally launched its party and made clear that it was prepared to dig in for the long fight even if it faces repeated electoral setbacks, stating that its mission is greater than winning one election.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, in addressing some 200 predominantly young party members and leaders in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, said the country will see a new tactic in politics.

“It is time to try a new tactic which is no longer thinking about winning one election ahead of us because the process of changing Malaysia is not to win one election for the five years to come.

“Even if the sceptics and pessimists who say Malaysians are not ready for a multi-racial and multi-religious party, particularly if it is to defeat Umno, are right – then it is all the more reason for Muda not to adopt the politics of pandering but to change the heart and minds of Malaysia.

“No matter how hard it is, we will show that diversity should be embraced and not merely tolerated,” he said.

Difficult road ahead

Syed Saddiq cautioned of a difficult road ahead and urged the party’s leaders and members at all levels to dig in.

“You know the road ahead is long and difficult but when you pick Muda it shows you are investing not in the next general election but in overhauling Malaysian democracy and changing the country for good – resetting Malaysia.

“If we lose one election or two elections, that’s democracy. But the spirit for our struggle to overhaul Malaysia into a developed and dignified country with integrity will not end with electoral defeats.

“We are in this together for the long haul. We are in it to struggle for the decades to come because saving Malaysia and fighting for Malaysia is worth it,” he added.

The Muar MP acknowledged that he was a founding member of the race-based Bersatu but added that he was also the sole founding member who proposed for a multi-racial and multi-religious party which was not accepted. He was eventually expelled from Bersatu.

‘Party of smart young people’

Syed Saddiq related how he had invited Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz to join his team when he was in Bersatu but she declined as she was not comfortable being in a one-race party.

Muda secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz

After Syed Saddiq was expelled, Amira floated the idea of “a party of smart young people” to him and promised to join him if he took this path.

That set the ball rolling for the formation of Muda.

“For once in my life, in Muda, I feel at home,” Syed Saddiq said.

Muda revealed that to date, it has recruited some 70,000 members.

Syed Saddiq also said that 92 percent of Muda members have never joined a political party before.

“Muda is their first home,” he added.

