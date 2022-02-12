PETALING JAYA: PKR is “desperate” to win as many seats as possible in Johor, which is why several PKR leaders have spoken out against giving Muda what are seen as easy seats in the state elections, says an analyst.
James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said many in PKR are unhappy that the leaders had been considering giving “good seats” to Muda, as the PKR members believed their party could do well in Johor.
Chin told FMT this made PKR desperate to win as many seats as it could, as a repeat of the Melaka and Sarawak state elections would spell disaster for the party in GE15.
“They need to win at least half a dozen seats in Johor to be taken seriously. If they get another zero in Johor, I think even the most hardcore of supporters will think that this party is just not going anywhere,” he said.
He added that Muda’s standing among young voters had yet to be tried and proven since there was no data to prove that youths would vote for the party.
On Thursday, Johor Wanita PKR chief Napsiah Khamis expressed dissatisfaction with Amanah for allowing Muda to contest the “easy-to-win” seat of Puteri Wangsa, when it was allotted to the party by Pakatan Harapan (PH).
Sabah PKR Youth information chief Razeef Rakimin also said it was better for PH to forgo any cooperation with Muda rather than continue seat negotiations for the Johor state elections.
He then questioned why Amanah and DAP agreed to cooperate with Muda and give six seats to the new party led by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.
Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Pawi said reactions were justified as allowing Muda to contest in these seats made it seem like PH and PKR’s youth leaders were weak and needed Syed Saddiq’s party to stay relevant.
He also said it was unfair to use the Melaka and Sarawak poll results as a plumbline to gauge PKR’s standing among voters, as it was akin to measuring Amanah’s performance in Kelantan and DAP’s in Terengganu.
“Realistically, Muda has to depend on PH and PKR because there is already a base of support. That’s why Muda isn’t working with Pejuang and Warisan.
“PKR is the core for PH and is well-received by all races. More Malays support PKR compared to Amanah and DAP, in terms of membership.
“Cooperating with Muda is perceived to be like giving away PKR Youth’s role. It also discredits the struggles of the youths in PKR all this while, in strengthening the party’s grassroots.” FMT
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.