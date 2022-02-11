A TALE OF 2 TRAITORS – ‘ENOUGH WITH THE LIES. THE EVIDENCE IS ALL THERE’ – SO SAYS NAJIB, THE FIRST PM TO BE CONVICTED FOR THIEVERY & IS STILL DENYING 1MDB KLEPTOCRACY CHARGES – INDEED MUHYIDDIN IS A TRAITOR FOR PULLING SHERATON MOVE & BACKSTABBING MAHATHIR – BUT EQUALLY SO IS NAJIB A TRAITOR TO MAHATHIR, WHO HAD PRESSURED BADAWI TO STEP DOWN SO NAJIB COULD BE PM & MUHYIDDIN DPM!

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin claims that the only way to stop Umno’s “court cluster” is for Barisan Nasional (BN) to lose in the upcoming Johor polls.

“If Umno wins in the Johor state elections, they will urge the prime minister to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election (GE15),” the Bersatu president said in a Facebook post.

“When Parliament is dissolved, the person with the power to decide which candidate will contest and lead the party in the elections is the president of the party, not the PM.”

Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said if this happens, then the court cluster’s “plans” will come to fruition as they will return to power and their “problems” will be resolved.

The “court cluster” refers to a group of Umno leaders who are either on trial or have been convicted over charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT), abuse of power and money laundering. It includes former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In the post, Muhyiddin said he had been labelled a “traitor” after he formed Bersatu and the party joined Pakatan Harapan (PH) to defeat Umno.

“However, the real traitor is Najib Razak. My detractors try to conceal the fact that Umno was betrayed by its own former president.

“It was Najib who allowed the 1MDB issue to worsen and become an appalling scandal that the majority of the people hated Umno,” he said.

According to Muhyiddin, he was dropped from his deputy prime minister’s post not because of any corruption scandal or immoral behaviour, but simply for suggesting that the 1MDB issue be investigated transparently.

“If being a traitor meant exposing the 1MDB scandal and forming Bersatu to fight the kleptocrats in Umno, then I am willing to be called a traitor,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that he has since been proven right, with Najib having been convicted of criminal breach of trust (CBT), abuse of power, and money laundering in relation to SRC International funds and facing charges of corruption over 1MDB.

“Clearly the 1MDB scandal is not mere slander, nor a fabricated issue,” he said. FMT

