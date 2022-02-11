A TALE OF 2 TRAITORS – ‘ENOUGH WITH THE LIES. THE EVIDENCE IS ALL THERE’ – SO SAYS NAJIB, THE FIRST PM TO BE CONVICTED FOR THIEVERY & IS STILL DENYING 1MDB KLEPTOCRACY CHARGES – INDEED MUHYIDDIN IS A TRAITOR FOR PULLING SHERATON MOVE & BACKSTABBING MAHATHIR – BUT EQUALLY SO IS NAJIB A TRAITOR TO MAHATHIR, WHO HAD PRESSURED BADAWI TO STEP DOWN SO NAJIB COULD BE PM & MUHYIDDIN DPM!

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin claims that the only way to stop Umno’s “court cluster” is for Barisan Nasional (BN) to lose in the upcoming Johor polls.
“If Umno wins in the Johor state elections, they will urge the prime minister to dissolve Parliament and hold a general election (GE15),” the Bersatu president said in a Facebook post.
Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional chairman, said if this happens, then the court cluster’s “plans” will come to fruition as they will return to power and their “problems” will be resolved.
The “court cluster” refers to a group of Umno leaders who are either on trial or have been convicted over charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT), abuse of power and money laundering. It includes former prime minister Najib Razak and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
In the post, Muhyiddin said he had been labelled a “traitor” after he formed Bersatu and the party joined Pakatan Harapan (PH) to defeat Umno.
“However, the real traitor is Najib Razak. My detractors try to conceal the fact that Umno was betrayed by its own former president.
“It was Najib who allowed the 1MDB issue to worsen and become an appalling scandal that the majority of the people hated Umno,” he said.
According to Muhyiddin, he was dropped from his deputy prime minister’s post not because of any corruption scandal or immoral behaviour, but simply for suggesting that the 1MDB issue be investigated transparently.
“If being a traitor meant exposing the 1MDB scandal and forming Bersatu to fight the kleptocrats in Umno, then I am willing to be called a traitor,” he said.
Muhyiddin added that he has since been proven right, with Najib having been convicted of criminal breach of trust (CBT), abuse of power, and money laundering in relation to SRC International funds and facing charges of corruption over 1MDB.
“Clearly the 1MDB scandal is not mere slander, nor a fabricated issue,” he said. FMT
Najib hits back at Muhyiddin over ‘traitor’
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak has hit back at Muhyiddin Yassin for saying he (Najib) was a traitor to Umno by allowing the 1MDB scandal to worsen until the people hated the party.
He was responding to Muhyiddin who said in a statement earlier today that he was sacked as the deputy prime minister in 2015 after he called for a transparent investigation into the sovereign wealth fund.
He also shared a news report of Mukhriz reportedly admitting the matter in 2017.
Najib added that almost a year later, Muhyiddin was fired from Umno in May 2016 for violating party discipline after he attended an event with the opposition in March 2016.
He then shared a link to a news report that featured a photo of Muhyiddin sitting next to Mahathir at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on March 4, 2016. Mahathir had resigned from Umno the month before.
“Enough with the lies. The evidence is all there,” he said.
Najib added that Muhyiddin had also betrayed Mahathir by plotting to bring down the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government with the Sheraton Move and rose from his home minister post to become the country’s eighth prime minister.
“Yet, until today, Muhyiddin refuses to admit that it was his voice in the ‘scheme of things’ recording,” he added.
The phrase “scheme of things” is from an audio recording allegedly leaked from a Bersatu Supreme Council meeting last year in which a man, said to be Muhyiddin, is heard proposing that Bersatu shore up its position by joining forces with Umno to form Malaysia’s largest Malay political party, with offers of positions in government-linked companies (GLCs) made to Umno leaders as inducement. FMT
