‘IT TOOK EFFECT YESTERDAY’ – PRO-UMNO KUALA NERUS MP SACKED AS PAS ULAMA SECRETARY, HADI STYLE!
MARANG — Member of Parliament for Kuala Nerus Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has lost another important party post after being sacked as PAS Syura Ulama Council secretary yesterday.
“It took effect yesterday. The removal was due to a disciplinary issue…he is no longer a member of Syura Council and for him to be the secretary of the council, he must be a member first,” he said briefly.
The former minister of plantation industries and commodities failed to defend his member seat in the PAS Central Working Committee during the election for the 2021-2023 term last November but was reappointed to the committee together with Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki dan Nik Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz.
— Bernama
.