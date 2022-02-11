PETALING JAYA: The daughter of property tycoon Lee Kim Yew has fended off naysayers who criticised her for joining Muda, saying she has “more to lose than to gain” in joining the new party.
In a series of tweets, Dian Lee said she understood why some were sceptical about her involvement in politics, adding that this kind of scrutiny was healthy and necessary for the sake of accountability.
“Only through time will I be able to demonstrate to my fellow Malaysians that my heart and intentions are to build a more progressive, transparent and inclusive Malaysia for the sake of our future and children.”
Lee, 38, also acknowledged that there was a lot of frustration with the state of the country, saying Malaysians had been hurt and deceived by politicians too many times.
Previously, news that she had joined Muda in December had drawn the attention of netizens, with some raising suspicion over the party’s ties to the tycoon.
Lee is the co-founder of The Clearwater Group, which is involved in property development, food and beverage, and health and wellness business activities. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
