PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says while he backed Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister in a statutory declaration (SD) two years ago, he now feels Malaysia should focus on “building a team of leaders, instead of talking about personalities”.

The Muar MP added that the country’s politics should not be controlled by certain prominent individuals.

“Malaysia’s politics needs to change. We must stop focusing only on one party or personality but rather focus on building a team of leaders where no one is more powerful than the other,” he said in a dialogue session this evening.

He believed it would be hard to bring about structural reforms if only one individual had the power.

The former youth and sports minister was asked if he would support Anwar, like his party’s new “strategic partners” DAP and Amanah, as a future prime minister of Malaysia.

In a joint statement yesterday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Syed Saddiq announced that they would work as “strategic partners” for the Johor polls.

The Amanah and DAP leaders also said that they would give way in six seats for Muda to contest. The six seats are Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.

Johor will go to the polls on March 12 with early voting taking place on March 8, and nomination day set for Feb 26. FMT

