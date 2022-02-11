PETALING JAYA: Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says while he backed Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim for prime minister in a statutory declaration (SD) two years ago, he now feels Malaysia should focus on “building a team of leaders, instead of talking about personalities”.
The Muar MP added that the country’s politics should not be controlled by certain prominent individuals.
The former youth and sports minister was asked if he would support Anwar, like his party’s new “strategic partners” DAP and Amanah, as a future prime minister of Malaysia.
In a joint statement yesterday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Syed Saddiq announced that they would work as “strategic partners” for the Johor polls.
The Amanah and DAP leaders also said that they would give way in six seats for Muda to contest. The six seats are Puteri Wangsa, Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Machap and Bukit Permai.
Johor will go to the polls on March 12 with early voting taking place on March 8, and nomination day set for Feb 26. FMT
Better to forgo cooperation with Muda, says Sabah PKR leader
PETALING JAYA: It is better for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to forgo any cooperation with Muda rather than continue seat negotiations for the Johor state elections, a Sabah PKR leader said today.
In a statement, state PKR youth information chief Razeef Rakimin said Muda had been “arrogant” with its party president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman uploading a post recently questioning the trustworthiness of PKR’s Tiram assemblyman S Gopalakrishnan.
“PKR has now offered three seats to Muda and is awaiting a response but Muda has instead responded badly towards us,” he said.
“PKR has dignity. We do not have to hand over a seat to a party that insults us. It is better for PKR to end its cooperation with Muda,” he said.
He then questioned why Amanah and DAP agreed to cooperate with Muda.
